THSCA to begin new program aimed at retaining Texas high school coaches

Last month, millions of Texans watched the Class 6A high school football championship game and heard broadcaster Craig Way speak about the state’s first championship played in January 1921.

A hundred years later, the tradition continues because the University Interscholastic League, school districts, administrators and coaches have done tremendous work to keep everyone safe and to navigate through 2020, a year that tested us all but also made us stronger.

As our nation undergoes unprecedented change, coaching is more difficult than ever. The 23,000-member Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) shines the spotlight on the coaches across our state in all sports who are going above and beyond right now to help lead, mend and unify our communities and classrooms.

Texas is one of only a few states where high school coaches also must be certified teachers. With the astonishing statistic that 6,000 out of 36,000 Texas coaches leave the profession every year, THSCA is initiating its R.O.C.K. (Rare, Outstanding, Compelled, Knowledgeable) Mentor Program to pair our best and brightest young coaches with a seasoned mentor in hopes of keeping newer coaches involved.