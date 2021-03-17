Three-day NFCA Classic softball tournament starts Thursday

The three-day NFCA Texas High School Leadoff Classic will start Thursday with A&M Consolidated, College Station, Rudder and host Bryan each playing two games. Bryan will be the only local team competing all three days with the Lady Vikings playing two more games Friday and two Saturday.

The tournament was originally scheduled for last month but fell victim to poor weather, forcing many teams to pull out. It will be a round-robin tournament. Last year’s event featured a 64-team main bracket and a round-robin portion.

Thursday’s schedule will have Rudder hosting Waco Robinson at 3 p.m. and Houston Lamar at 5:30 p.m. Consol will host Mexia at 10 a.m. and Incarnate Word at 5:30 p.m. College Station will host The Woodlands at 10 a.m. and Cy-Fair at 5:30 p.m, while Bryan will play at Veterans Park, taking on Foster at 10 a.m. and Cypress Woods at 12:30 p.m.

Barbers Hill, Brazoswood, Bridgeland, Deer Park, Katy Seven Lakes, Klein Cain, Temple Lake Belton, Langham Creek, Temple, Waller and Willis fill out the tournament’s field.