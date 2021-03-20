Three College Station girls win class titles as Lady Cougars take second at state powerlifting meet

CORPUS CHRISTI — College Station’s Anna Scarborough, Madison Kimes and Fayth Ham each won their weight class to lead the Lady Cougars to a second-place finish in the team standings at the THSWPA Class 5A Division state powerlifting meet Saturday.

Scarborough won the 114-pound state title, while Kimes won at 132 and Ham 165.

College Station’s Gaby Niswanger (105), Sidney Shipley (148) and Brook Ragan (220) also scored significant team points with third-place finishes, while Hannah Scott took fourth at 181, and Jenna Champlin placed fifth at 198.

Kyle Lehman won the 5A Division 1 girls state title with 59 points followed by College Station (33), McAllen (20), McAllen Memorial (19), Brownsville Pace (11) and Frisco Heritage (10).