Three College Station girls win class titles as Lady Cougars take second at state powerlifting meet
Three College Station girls win class titles as Lady Cougars take second at state powerlifting meet

CORPUS CHRISTI — College Station’s Anna Scarborough, Madison Kimes and Fayth Ham each won their weight class to lead the Lady Cougars to a second-place finish in the team standings at the THSWPA Class 5A Division state powerlifting meet Saturday.

Scarborough won the 114-pound state title, while Kimes won at 132 and Ham 165.

College Station’s Gaby Niswanger (105), Sidney Shipley (148) and Brook Ragan (220) also scored significant team points with third-place finishes, while Hannah Scott took fourth at 181, and Jenna Champlin placed fifth at 198.

Kyle Lehman won the 5A Division 1 girls state title with 59 points followed by College Station (33), McAllen (20), McAllen Memorial (19), Brownsville Pace (11) and Frisco Heritage (10).

