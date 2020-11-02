 Skip to main content
Three Blinn esports teams will compete in national tournament starting Tuesday
Blinn’s esports teams, Overwatch, Rocket League and Valorant, will compete in the National Association of College Esports playoffs starting Tuesday.

Blinn’s Smash Bros. Ultimate team will fight for a spot in the tournament with the date and opponent to be determined.

Overwatch (8-2) will face Shawnee State on Tuesday, while the Rocket League’s (8-1) opponent will be determined later. The Valorant team (4-0) will then face the University of Central Missouri on Wednesday.

