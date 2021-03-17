 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Aggies win national indoor track and field awards
0 comments

Three Aggies win national indoor track and field awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tyra gittens ncaa indoor
Texas A&M athletics department photo by Errol Anderson

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association’s women’s indoor field athlete of the year, and teammate Athing Mu was named the women’s indoor track athlete of the year this week.

A&M’s Sean Brady also was named the national women’s assistant coach of the year by the USTFCCCA.

Gittens won the pentathlon and high jump and placed third in the long jump at last week’s NCAA indoor meet to score 26 points, the third most at an NCAA meet. She became the first woman to win the pentathlon and high jump at the same national meet.

Mu finished second in the 400 meters and ran on the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team that finished in a meet-record 3 minutes, 26.68 seconds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert