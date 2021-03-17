Three Aggies win national indoor track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association’s women’s indoor field athlete of the year, and teammate Athing Mu was named the women’s indoor track athlete of the year this week.

A&M’s Sean Brady also was named the national women’s assistant coach of the year by the USTFCCCA.

Gittens won the pentathlon and high jump and placed third in the long jump at last week’s NCAA indoor meet to score 26 points, the third most at an NCAA meet. She became the first woman to win the pentathlon and high jump at the same national meet.

Mu finished second in the 400 meters and ran on the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team that finished in a meet-record 3 minutes, 26.68 seconds.