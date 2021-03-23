Three Aggies earn weekly SEC track and field honors

Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, James Smith Jr. and Lamara Distin earned weekly Southeastern Conference track and field awards Tuesday.

Achane was named the SEC men’s freshman of the week after finishing second in the 200 meters in 20.76 seconds at the Willie Williams Classic last week in Tucson, Arizona.

Smith was named the SEC men’s runner of the week after winning the men’s 400 hurdles (49.95) and running on A&M’s winning 4x400 relay team (3:06.33) at the Williams Classic.

Distin won the women’s high jump (6 feet) at the Williams Classic and was named the SEC women’s athlete of the week.

A&M will compete at the Texas Relays on Thursday-Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.