Three Aggies earn weekly SEC track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Bryce Deadmon earned weekly Southeastern Conference track and field awards Tuesday.

Gittens was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week and Mu was named the women’s runner of the week, while Deadmon was named the men’s runner of the week.

Gittens won the women’s long jump with a school and Trinidad & Tobago national indoor record leap of 21 feet, 8.75 inches at the Ted Nelson Invitational on Saturday. She also won the women’s high jump (6-0).

Mu won the women’s 800 in 2 minutes, 1.07 seconds in her college debut. The time set the American under-20 record and Gilliam Indoor Stadium mark. Mu also ran on the winning 4x400 relay team that finished in 3:41.18.

Deadmon won the men’s 400 in 45.68 and helped A&M’s 4x400 relay team win in 3:09.59 with a 45.78 split.

A&M will host the Aggie Invitational on Saturday.