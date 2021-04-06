Three Aggies earn SEC weekly track and field awards

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Charokee Young earned weekly Southeastern Conference track and field awards Tuesday. Gittens was named the SEC women’s field athlete of the week, while Young was named the women’s newcomer and Mu the women’s co-freshman of the week.

Gittens cleared 6 feet, 2.75 inches to win the women’s high jump in a dual meet against Texas last week. Young took second in the 400 meters in 51.52 seconds and ran on A&M’s winning 4x400 relay team (3:29.43). Mu won the 1,500 in a school-record 4:16.06 and ran on the winning 4x400 relay team.

The Aggies will host the A&M Team Invitational on Friday and Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.