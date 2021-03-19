Three Aggies earn All-America honors at NCAA women's swim meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas A&M senior Charlye Campbell earned her second All-America citation in two days, and freshman Chloe Stepanek earned her first in her first chance to highlight the Aggies’ effort Friday at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Campbell finished seventh in 3-meter springboard diving with 343.30 points. She also earned All-America honors on the 1-meter board Thursday.

In her debut event at the national meet, Stepanek finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 43.82 seconds for her first All-American citation.

A&M senior Camryn Toney also earned All-America honorable mention for placing 10th in the 400 individual medley (4:06.30).

A&M finished the day tied for 16th in the team standings with 64 points. Virginia leads at 344 followed by North Carolina state (241), Texas (224), California (210) and Ohio State (177.5).

The meet will conclude Saturday.