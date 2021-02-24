Thompson's RBI single in bottom of 10th lifts Texas A&M baseball team over Tarleton State

Before the season began, Texas A&M baseball head coach Rob Childress said he had 16 players vying for playing time in the batting order.
The Aggies needed all 16 to complete a come-from-behind, 8-7 win in 10 innings over Tarleton State on Wednesday at Blue Bell Park.
Junior transfer Jordan Thompson summoned walk-off wizardry for the first time this season, driving the game-winning single to left to score Mikey Hoehner from third in the bottom of the 10th.
Thompson and Hoehner were two of eight substitutions A&M made to its batting order throughout a game that needed multiple means of offense for the Aggies (2-3) to generate runs.
“I think when you get to experience Olsen magic early in the season, it’s something you can always draw from later in the season, because there are going to be those moments again through the course of the year,” Childress said. “Knowing that we’re capable of doing it and understanding how you have to do it, you’re not going to do it with one swing of the bat. You’re going to do it together.”
A&M first baseman Will Frizzell attempted to lift the Aggies to a win with two swings of the bat. Frizzell’s second home run this season opened the scoring when he yanked a hung slider by Texan starter Landon Cody over the visitor bullpen in the bottom of the first.
Frizzell hit his second homer of the game in the fourth as the senior put a souvenir into the seats of Section 12.
“Winning is the most fun thing to do,” Frizzell said a day removed from answering questions after a 6-5 loss to Abilene Christian. “It felt great to put together two good at-bats to start the game.”
The singular effort wasn’t enough to put the Aggies in front. The Texans (1-4), playing their fifth game of NCAA Division I baseball, took advantage of two Aggie errors, a walk and a wild pitch in the fourth to score four runs for a 5-1 lead.
Making his first career start, A&M freshman Nathan Dettmer threw three innings, allowing a lone unearned run on three hits before he was spelled by fellow freshman Wyatt Tucker.
In a third of an inning, Tucker allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits, while walking a batter and hitting another.
Until the fifth inning, A&M’s only hits were Frizzell’s two homers. But a pair of two-out bunt offerings set up the Aggies’ biggest inning of the night. Senior center fielder Ray Alejo squared to bunt and took the pitch to the hand as he was pulling back the bat. In the next at-bat, freshman Kalae Harrison hit a home run to right, cutting the Texan lead to 5-4.
“It felt great to get that first one out of the way and help my team get back into the position to strike again,” Harrison said.
Following the two-run shot, senior second baseman Bryce Blaum laid down a bunt and took the throw from third base to the helmet to reach on a single. Childress, who doesn’t call the offensive game, said he was unsure if the bunts were called or improvisational moves as both players have the green light to bunt at any time.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if Bryce [bunted] on his own,” Harrison said. “He’s just a savvy player like that. We were just trying to find any way to get on at that point.”
Blaum took second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball, setting the table for Brett Minnich’s RBI single. Later that inning Bryan Sturges singled in Minnich for his third RBI of the season and a 6-5 A&M lead.
Sophomore righty Mason Ornelas entered in the sixth and worked the Aggies out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam. After giving up a single to load the bases, he reached an 3-0 count on the next two batters before striking out the first and forcing a pop-out to second to end the inning.
Carrying momentum from a scoreless four-inning appearance over the weekend, Ornelas threw another scoreless 2 2/3 innings and struck out five.
“He works fast,” Childress said. “He throws strikes, and he’s got an out pitch that you can’t match up against. He’s got the great change-up and is just very confident.”
Childress said he had hoped not to use the sophomore Wednesday, saving him for the Round Rock Classic this weekend. He won’t be available until the later part of the weekend, Childress said.
The Aggies added what they thought was insurance in the eighth when Frizzell doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch for a 7-5 lead.
With a two-run cushion, Childress brought in reliever Trevor Werner from third base to close. Werner walked one, hit one, threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score and gave up two singles, one of which tied the game at 7.
In the lone extra frame, A&M junior Jospeh Menefee (1-1) struck out two over a perfect inning to earn the win.
Texan receiver Ty Jones suffered his first loss of the season.
A one-out walk by Hoehner gave the Aggies hope in the 10th. Austin Bost, coming off the bench to bench hit drove a single to right, sending the Aggie catcher to third. In the next at-bat, Thompson sent a low drive between second and third to end the marathon.
“It was amazing, especially since it was my first career hit here, too,” Thompson said. “It was an amazing experience and getting to celebrate with all the guys afterwards was really amazing and special.”
The Aggies will face Baylor on Friday, Oklahoma on Saturday and Auburn on Sunday in the Round Rock Classic.