Thompson's RBI single in bottom of 10th lifts Texas A&M baseball team over Tarleton State

Before the season began, Texas A&M baseball head coach Rob Childress said he had 16 players vying for playing time in the batting order.

The Aggies needed all 16 to complete a come-from-behind, 8-7 win in 10 innings over Tarleton State on Wednesday at Blue Bell Park.

Junior transfer Jordan Thompson summoned walk-off wizardry for the first time this season, driving the game-winning single to left to score Mikey Hoehner from third in the bottom of the 10th.

Thompson and Hoehner were two of eight substitutions A&M made to its batting order throughout a game that needed multiple means of offense for the Aggies (2-3) to generate runs.

“I think when you get to experience Olsen magic early in the season, it’s something you can always draw from later in the season, because there are going to be those moments again through the course of the year,” Childress said. “Knowing that we’re capable of doing it and understanding how you have to do it, you’re not going to do it with one swing of the bat. You’re going to do it together.”