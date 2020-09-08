This Date in History: September 9

SEPTEMBER 9
2011
Franklin’s Chris Morrow rushed for 430 yards on 35 carries with seven touchdowns in a 70-27 victory over Whitney.
•
Rockdale’s Ethan Brinkley completed 32 of 51 passes for 300 yards in an 11-10 victory over Cameron.
2005
Hearne’s Montre Webber had five receptions for 211 yards, including touchdown catches of 72 and 88 yards, in a 19-12 victory over Caldwell as the Eagles rallied from a 12-0 deficit.
1994
A&M Consolidated defeated eighth-ranked Odessa Permian 23-3 to propel the Tigers into the Class 5A Top 10 rankings for the first time. Consol quarterbacks Anthony Hensley and Dan Daniel helped the Tigers gain a 367-106 edge in offensive yardage. All-state receiver Troy Walters had seven catches for 119 yards.
1989
The Washington football team’s new one-back, short passing attack led the Huskies to a 19-6 victory over 15th-ranked Texas A&M. Washington’s Cary Conklin competed 23 of 37 passes for 224 yards and Greg Lewis rushed for 133 yards. The Huskies, who allowed a Pac-10 Conference worst 201 yards rushing per game last season, held A&M to 77. The Aggies were coming off a 28-16 victory over ninth-ranked LSU.
