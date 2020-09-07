This date in history: September 8

SEPTEMBER 8
2018
Second-ranked Clemson eked out a 28-26 victory over Texas A&M, stopping a two-point conversion with 46 seconds left. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Clemson’s Kelly Bryant passed for 205 yards and rushed for 54 more, accounting for two scores. A&M outgained Clemson 501-413, but the Aggies had the game’s only two turnovers.
2012
The 24th-ranked Florida football team spoiled Texas A&M’s Southeastern Conference debut by rallying for a 20-17 victory. Freshman quarterback Johnny Manziel led the Aggies to a 17-10 halftime lead, but the Gators rallied to win on Mike Gillislee’s 12-yard touchdown run. Florida’s Jeff Driskel, also making his first start, was sacked seven times in the first half, but ended up completing 13 of 16 passes for 162 yards. Manziel passed for 173 yards on 23 of 30 with 60 yards rushing on 17 carries.
2007
The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M football team squandered a 19-point lead but pulled out a 47-45 triple-overtime victory over Fresno State. A&M’s 268-pound Jorvorskie Lane rushed for 121 yards and scored four touchdowns, two of them in overtime. The temperature at kickoff for the 4-hour, 21-minute game was 90 degrees with the heat index on the field at 111. It was 147 on the track that encircles the field.
2006
A&M Consolidated’s Shea Brewster hit a 47-yard field goal with 59 seconds left to give the Tigers a 17-14 victory over Leander.
2000
J.P. Waller’s 63-yard punt return for a touchdown spurred the Bryan Vikings to a 24-21 victory over sixth-ranked Waco. Waller scooped up the rolling football just before it came to a halt, much to the surprise of three Waco players watching. Waller’s return gave Bryan the lead for good in a hard-hitting defensive battle that featured 10 turnovers and only 18 yards rushing on 63 carries. Bryan’s Andrew Baldwin passed for 201 yards and Syndric Steptoe had a pair of interceptions at the last game at Paul Tyson Stadium.
1995
Bryan’s Joel Bryan threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-10 victory over Nacogdoches. Bryan completed 11 of 19 passes for the most yards through the air for the Vikings in 13 years.
A&M Consolidated’s Anthony Hensley, who was sick all week, led the Tigers to a 35-3 victory over Belton. Hensley rushed six times, scoring on runs of 1, 20 and 65 yards, and threw for 159 yards.
1979
BYU quarterback Marc Wilson, coming off a burst appendix, led the Cougars to an 18-17 victory over 14th-ranked Texas A&M at Rice Stadium. Wilson pulled BYU to within a point with a touchdown pass to Clay Brown with less than a minute to play. Mike Lacey caught the winning two-point conversion pass from a leaping Wilson. The comeback gave BYU its first victory over a nonranked opponent and jump-started its first undefeated regular season.
