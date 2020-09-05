This Date in History: September 5

SEPTEMBER 5
2014
Burton’s Luke Huffer scored touchdowns on punt returns of 75 and 90 yards in a 22-14 upset of Chilton, which was ranked fifth in Class 2A Division II by Texas Football.
•
Bryan’s KeeKee Johnson rushed for 145 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 35-29 victory over Conroe.
2008
The Rudder football team made its debut with a 48-0 loss to Cleveland. Rudder, comprised of sophomores and freshmen, managed only 103 yards.
•
In its first game on its home field, the Brazos Christian football team grabbed a 30-0 victory over Snook, which was playing its first varsity game in more than 50 years.
•
Navastota’s Jacolby Stokes passed for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over Palestine.
2003
Markeith Gibbs’ 85-yard kickoff return spurred the Bryan football team to a 35-23 victory at Tomball, helping the Vikings break a 12-game losing streak.
•
Navasota’s Chris Smith rushed for 292 yards on 36 carries in a 26-24 victory over Crockett. Smith accounted for 87% of his team’s offense.
1997
A&M Consolidated opened its season against Lake Highlands by recovering an onside kick, but two plays later Lake Highlands came up with the first of seven Tiger turnovers en route to a 66-0 victory.
1992
Rodney Thomas and Clif Groce had fourth-quarter touchdown runs to lift the seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team to a 31-22 victory over LSU. Greg Hill had 98 yards on 21 carries and Thomas had 96 yards on 19 carries as the Aggies overall rushed for 457 yards. Thomas and Hill combined for only 64 yards rushing in the previous week’s 10-7 victory over Stanford.
1987
The sixth-ranked LSU football team opened the season with a 17-3 victory over 15th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field, giving a debut victory to 34-year-old Mike Archer, the youngest head coach in NCAA Division I football. Archer was hand-picked over Steve Spurrier and Mike Shanahan by former coach Bill Arnsparger, who was hired as Florida’s athletics director.
LSU had 247 total yards to A&M’s 229 in the defensive battle as both teams had three turnovers. Hempstead’s Harvey Williams, who signed with LSU over A&M, had 70 yards rushing.
