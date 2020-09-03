This Date in History: September 4

SEPTEMBER 4
2015
Navasota’s Tren’Davian Dickson had eight receptions for 121 yards and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in the Rattlers’ 70-12 victory over Houston Yates.
2009
A&M Consolidated’s Clinton Banks rushed for 181 yards and scored five second-half touchdowns in the Tigers’ 55-49 loss to Cypress Woods.
1998
Calvert won its first game in 6-man football, defeating Tomball Rosehill Christian 50-0.
Hearne’s Marcus Ware rushed for 224 yards on 18 carries, scoring on runs of 61 and 85 yards in a 36-0 victory over Fairfield.
Cameron’s Thomas Stephens rushed for 252 yards on only nine carries, scoring on runs of 31, 74 and 80 yards in a 46-14 victory over La Grange.
Somerville’s Michael Edwards rushed for 300 yards on 13 carries, scoring on a pair of 85-yard runs along with TD runs of 11 and 55 yards in a 27-13 victory over Burton.
1992
Nacogdoches grabbed a 17-7 victory over Bryan at Viking Stadium, spoiling the debut of Viking head coach Marty Criswell.
A&M Consolidated, the defending Class 4A state champion, opened the season with a 32-17 loss at Belton as Brock Rumfield passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
1982
Boston College’s Doug Flutie passed for 346 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 38-16 victory over Texas A&M, spoiling the debut of Aggie head coach Jackie Sherrill, who signed a six-year, $1.6 million contract. Flutie, who completed 18 of 28 passes, also ran for a touchdown. The year before as a freshman, Flutie threw for 347 yards in a 13-12 victory over Sherrill’s Pittsburgh Panthers.
