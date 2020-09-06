This date in history: September 4

SEPTEMBER 7
2012
Anderson-Shiro’s Daylan Williams rushed for 233 yards on 12 carries with five touchdowns in a 51-32 victory over Temple Central Texas Christian. He also blocked a punt and returned it 47 yards for another score.
•
Allen Academy’s Jake Georgiades completed 21 of 38 passes for 406 yards and eight touchdowns in a 97-95 overtime victory over Baytown Catholic.
2007
Navasota’s Dexter Pratt rushed for 251 yards on 20 carries in a 43-0 victory over Hempstead in the first game at Rattler Stadium.
2002
The 20th-ranked Texas A&M football team held on for a 14-12 victory at Pitt by stopping a two-point conversion. The Panthers were forced to go for a two-point conversion after botching the first extra-point try. Pitt, which came out in a swinging gate formation before motioning into a regular kick formation, was twice called for illegal shifts that wiped out successful PATs before missing the third.
1990
Franklin’s James Hancock rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns as the Class 2A Lions defeated Class A’s top-ranked and defending state champ Thorndale, 22-15.
•
Calvert’s Gerald Ross returned interceptions 65 and 35 yards to lead the Trojans to a 32-6 upset of Class A’s 10th-ranked Coolidge.
