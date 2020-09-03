 Skip to main content
This Date in History: September 3
This Date in History: September 3

SEPTEMBER 3

2016

After squandering a two-touchdown lead, the Texas A&M football team pulled out a 31-24 overtime victory over 16th-ranked UCLA at Kyle Field. Justin Evans’ second interception got the Aggies to overtime, then the strong safety teamed up with linebacker Shaan Washington to break up UCLA’s fourth-down pass attempt in OT to seal the victory.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen led the Bruins to a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the final 4 minutes, 19 seconds of regulation to tie the game. Rosen completed six straight passes during the comeback, but while trying to get UCLA into field-goal range in the final minute of regulation he was picked off by Evans.

2010

Burton’s Gabriel Patterson rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-0 victory over Somerville.

Rockdale’s Daniel Brooks rushed for 300 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Salado.

2004

Normangee’s Desmond Mays rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 27-6 victory over Waco Texas Christian.

2005

Clemson’s Jad Dean kicked a school-record sixth field goal with 2 seconds left to give the Tiger football team a 25-24 victory over 17th-ranked Texas A&M at Death Valley.

A&M took a 23-22 lead on a 31-yard touchdown reception by Chad Schroeder with 9 minutes, 22 seconds left. A&M head coach Dennis Franchione opted not to go for a two-point conversion but settled for an extra point.

1994

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M football team opened its centennial season with an 18-13 victory at LSU. Leeland McElroy’s 55-yard, go-ahead touchdown run gave the Aggies a four-game winning streak in the series. McElroy, who also had a 32-yard touchdown run, ended with 132 yards on 11 carries. A&M had eight sacks under first-year defensive coordinator Tommy Tuberville.

1988

The 17th-ranked LSU football team scored on its first two possessions and rolled to a 27-0 victory over 11th-ranked Texas A&M, which dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and was shutout for the first time since 1984. Missing four starters who were injured in a season-opening 23-14 loss to Nebraska, A&M replaced starting quarterback Bucky Richardson early looking to spark a listless offense, but Lance Pavlas’ first pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 12-0 lead.

