This date in history: September 20

SEPTEMBER 20

2007

The Miami Hurricanes jumped to a 31-point lead en route to a 34-17 victory over 20th-ranked Texas A&M in an ESPN Thursday night game. Miami quarterback Kyle Wright passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 26 passes. A&M, which had three turnovers, had 38 yards in the first half as Miami took a 24-0 lead.

2002

St. Joseph’s Steven Zeig rushed for 417 yards on 17 carries with eight touchdowns in a 67-40 victory over Kingwood N.E. Christian.

•

Cameron’s Billy Pittman rushed for 267 yards and passed for another 233 yards in a 28-7 victory over Waco Connally. Pittman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.

1975