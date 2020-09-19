This date in history: September 20

SEPTEMBER 20
2007
The Miami Hurricanes jumped to a 31-point lead en route to a 34-17 victory over 20th-ranked Texas A&M in an ESPN Thursday night game. Miami quarterback Kyle Wright passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 26 passes. A&M, which had three turnovers, had 38 yards in the first half as Miami took a 24-0 lead.
2002
St. Joseph’s Steven Zeig rushed for 417 yards on 17 carries with eight touchdowns in a 67-40 victory over Kingwood N.E. Christian.
Cameron’s Billy Pittman rushed for 267 yards and passed for another 233 yards in a 28-7 victory over Waco Connally. Pittman ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.
1975
A&M had a dominating 39-8 victory at LSU as the 11th-ranked Aggies allowed only 114 yards. A&M rushed for 290 yards on 65 carries with freshman George Woodard having 106 yards on six carries. The Tigers, who were 4-of-22 passing for 76 yards with two interceptions, didn’t score until 74 seconds were left on a blocked punt.
1958
Texas Tech grabbed a 15-14 victory over 20th-ranked A&M by scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns off turnovers in the Dallas meeting. The Red Raiders had to go only 7 yards after recovering a fumble to make it 14-8, and covered 41 yards after a 34-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter to go ahead. It was Tech’s first victory over a ranked A&M team.
