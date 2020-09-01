This Date in History: September 2

SEPTEMBER 2
A&M Consolidated’s Jimmie Gilbert had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, along with two fumble recoveries, eight tackles and a sack, but Cypress Woods held off the Tigers for a 27-21 victory.
Leon’s Ashton Noey rushed for 196 yards on only six carries, three of them touchdowns, in a 21-14 victory over Bremond.
2005
Bryan’s Tommy Turner had 22 tackles and made a game-saving interception in the end zone in the closing seconds of the Vikings’ 21-17 victory over Tomball.
The Michigan State soccer team, limited to four shots in regulation, grabbed a 1-0 overtime victory over sixth-ranked Texas A&M in the Big 12/Big 10 Soccer Challenge.
2004
Utah quarterback Alex Smith threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns as the 20th-ranked Utes rolled to a 41-21 victory over Texas A&M. A&M, hoping to make a splash to start coach Dennis Franchione’s second season, missed tackles, busted defensive assignments and dropped passes. Smith added 76 yards rushing on 13 carries with two more scores as Utah rolled up 582 yards on the Thursday night national game televised by ESPN.
1989
Texas A&M’s Larry Horton returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, spurring the Aggie football team to a 28-16 victory over seventh-ranked LSU to win the season opener for coach R.C. Slocum, who took over after the previous season when Jackie Sherrill resigned under pressure. A&M’s Robert Wilson added 121 yards rushing, and Kevin Smith returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.
