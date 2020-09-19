 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Date in History: September 19
0 comments

This Date in History: September 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEPTEMBER 19

2008

Brazos Christian’s Chad Milburn rushed for 375 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Eagles to a 36-34 victory over rival St. Joseph.

1993

Texas A&M’s Rodney Thomas and Leland McElroy each rushed for three touchdowns as the 16th-ranked Aggies beat Missouri 73-0. A&M took advantage of six turnovers to hand Missouri its second-worst loss, topped only by 77-0 to Oklahoma in 1986.

1987

Texas A&M held 10th-ranked Washington to 173 yards in a 29-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Huskies. The Aggies sacked Washington quarterback Chris Chandler four times, forcing him to fumble twice. He finished 11-of-20 passing for 120 yards as Washington had four turnovers and finished 261 yards below its season average.

1970

Texas A&M’s Hugh McElroy caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Lex James with 13 seconds left to give the Aggies a 20-18 victory over 12th-ranked LSU. A&M hadn’t beat LSU since 1956.

1959

Texas A&M’s Charlie Milstead scored the game’s only touchdown and made a game-saving interception in the fourth quarter for a 9-7 victory over 19th-ranked Michigan State.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert