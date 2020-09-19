This Date in History: September 19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEPTEMBER 19

2008

Brazos Christian’s Chad Milburn rushed for 375 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries to lead the Eagles to a 36-34 victory over rival St. Joseph.

1993

Texas A&M’s Rodney Thomas and Leland McElroy each rushed for three touchdowns as the 16th-ranked Aggies beat Missouri 73-0. A&M took advantage of six turnovers to hand Missouri its second-worst loss, topped only by 77-0 to Oklahoma in 1986.

1987

Texas A&M held 10th-ranked Washington to 173 yards in a 29-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Huskies. The Aggies sacked Washington quarterback Chris Chandler four times, forcing him to fumble twice. He finished 11-of-20 passing for 120 yards as Washington had four turnovers and finished 261 yards below its season average.

1970

Texas A&M’s Hugh McElroy caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Lex James with 13 seconds left to give the Aggies a 20-18 victory over 12th-ranked LSU. A&M hadn’t beat LSU since 1956.

1959

Texas A&M’s Charlie Milstead scored the game’s only touchdown and made a game-saving interception in the fourth quarter for a 9-7 victory over 19th-ranked Michigan State.