This Date in History: September 18

SEPTEMBER 18

2015

Navasota’s Shelton Eppler threw for 434 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Rattlers to a 65-21 victory over New Orleans’ Lake Area New Tech. Navasota’s Tren’Davian Dickson had seven catches for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

2009

Somerville did not attempt a pass in a 41-8 victory over Iola as quarterback Cody Holliday rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.

2003

Virginia Tech’s Kevin Jones sloshed his way to 188 yards on 30 carries to lead the eighth-ranked Hokies to a 35-19 victory over 20th-ranked Texas A&M at a rain-soaked Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The ESPN Thursday night game was played in steady rain and swirling 40 mph winds because of Hurricane Isabel.

1998

Bryan’s Ty Warren had eight tackles to lead the Vikings to a 31-7 victory over Temple in what was legendary Wildcat coach Bob McQueen’s final trip to Viking Stadium. Warren had seven solo tackles, five behind the line and back-to-back sacks.

