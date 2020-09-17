This Date in History: September 18

SEPTEMBER 18
2015
Navasota’s Shelton Eppler threw for 434 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Rattlers to a 65-21 victory over New Orleans’ Lake Area New Tech. Navasota’s Tren’Davian Dickson had seven catches for 175 yards and four touchdowns.
2009
Somerville did not attempt a pass in a 41-8 victory over Iola as quarterback Cody Holliday rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
2003
Virginia Tech’s Kevin Jones sloshed his way to 188 yards on 30 carries to lead the eighth-ranked Hokies to a 35-19 victory over 20th-ranked Texas A&M at a rain-soaked Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The ESPN Thursday night game was played in steady rain and swirling 40 mph winds because of Hurricane Isabel.
1998
Bryan’s Ty Warren had eight tackles to lead the Vikings to a 31-7 victory over Temple in what was legendary Wildcat coach Bob McQueen’s final trip to Viking Stadium. Warren had seven solo tackles, five behind the line and back-to-back sacks.
•
Hearne’s Marcus Wade rushed for 313 yards on 18 carries in a 34-20 victory over China Spring.
1992
A&M Consolidated’s Jeff Watson passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-28 victory over Huntsville, the Tigers’ first win over the Hornets since 1971. Huntsville had been 11-0-1 in the last 12 meetings with Consol, riding a nine-game winning streak in the series.
•
The game between Calvert and Oakwood was halted seconds before halftime when a fight broke out in the stands. Oakwood was leading 22-6 at the time.
•
Iola’s Frank Bookman rushed for a school-record 343 yards on 30 carries to lead the fifth-ranked Class A Bulldogs to a 35-22 victory over 2A Lovelady.
