This Date in History: September 17

SEPTEMBER 17

Texas A&M’s Trevor Knight threw for 247 yards and Trayveon Williams rushed for 127 yards on only eight carries to lead the 17th-ranked Aggies to a 29-16 victory at Auburn.

2010

Cameron’s Jack Rhoades completed 21 of 28 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-33 victory over Navasota.

•

Leon’s Garrett Robertson hit a 26-yard field goal with 53 seconds for a 3-0 victory over Hillsboro.

2004

Franklin’s Layne Walker returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown with 7 seconds left to give the Lions a 21-14 victory over McGregor.

1999

Brenham’s Mathus Gill rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 35-17 victory over Huntsville.

•

Madisonville’s David Underwood rushed for 242 yards on 20 carries in a 31-7 victory over Navasota.

1993