This Date in History: September 17

SEPTEMBER 17
Texas A&M’s Trevor Knight threw for 247 yards and Trayveon Williams rushed for 127 yards on only eight carries to lead the 17th-ranked Aggies to a 29-16 victory at Auburn.
2010
Cameron’s Jack Rhoades completed 21 of 28 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-33 victory over Navasota.
Leon’s Garrett Robertson hit a 26-yard field goal with 53 seconds for a 3-0 victory over Hillsboro.
2004
Franklin’s Layne Walker returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown with 7 seconds left to give the Lions a 21-14 victory over McGregor.
1999
Brenham’s Mathus Gill rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 35-17 victory over Huntsville.
Madisonville’s David Underwood rushed for 242 yards on 20 carries in a 31-7 victory over Navasota.
1993
A&M Consolidated’s Jason Segner made a diving 6-yard catch in the back of the end zone with 86 seconds left to give the Tigers a 20-19 victory over Huntsville. Jeff Watson threw the winning fourth-down pass.
Caldwell’s Chad Chmelar had a 21-yard touchdown catch and returned a fumble 49 yards for another score to help the Hornets upset seventh-ranked Bellville in the battle of Class 3A teams.
