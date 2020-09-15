This Date in History: September 16

SEPTEMBER 16
2011
C.E. King scored with 27 seconds left in regulation to tie the game, then scored the only points in overtime for a 22-16 victory over Rudder in triple overtime at Merrill Green Stadium. C.E. King converted fourth-and-7 and fourth-and-5 plays on the 12-play, 73-yard game-tying drive.
•
Texas A&M’s Chelsea Jones scored with less than 2 minutes left to give the Aggie soccer team a 2-1 victory over Baylor in a Big 12 Conference opener.
•
Centerville’s T.J. Robinson rushed for 249 yards on 19 carries in a 39-31 victory over Trinity.
2006
Texas A&M needed a goal-line stand to pull out a 28-24 victory over Army in the Alamodome. The Aggies, a four-touchdown favorite, gang-tackled Army’s Tony Moore at the Aggie 6-yard line on the game’s final play. Army had no timeouts when Moore tried a quarterback sneak from the 2 on that play.
2005
Franklin’s Ryne McKinney passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 13-12 victory over McGregor. McKinney’s second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter gave the Lions the lead.
1995
Texas A&M’s Leeland McElroy accounted for 285 yards of offense and four touchdowns in a 52-9 victory over Tulsa. Aggie quarterback Corey Pullig passed for three touchdowns.
1994
Austin Reagan’s Jimmy Moore slipped through three A&M Consolidated defenders 6 yards behind the line of scrimmage and scored the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left in a 30-27 victory. Moore’s 14-yard scamper settled the matchup of seventh-ranked teams between Class 5A Consol and the 4A Raiders.
•
Madisonville’s Michael Jordan stopped a two-point conversion by tackling Coldspring’s Arthur Reece with 56 seconds left in the Mustangs’ 29-28 victory. Madisonville’s Jamar Harrison and Chris Taylor combined for 309 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
