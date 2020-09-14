 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Date in History: September 14
0 comments

This Date in History: September 14

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
091513evanslongcatch (copy)

Texas A&M's Mike Evans hauls in a long pass on the sideline past Alabama's John Fulton during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. (Eagle Photo/ Stuart Villanueva)

 Stuart Villanueva/ The Eagle

2013

Alabama’s AJ McCarron threw four touchdowns and Vinnie Sunseri returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown to spur the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 49-42 victory over sixth-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. A&M’s Johnny Manziel threw for a school-record 464 yards and five touchdowns, but he threw a pair of costly interceptions. Manziel completed 28 of 39 and rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries. Mike Evans added seven catches for a school-record 279 yards and a touchdown. McCarron was 20-of-29 passing for 334 yards and T.J. Yeldon rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

2012

Navasota’s Kadarius Baker passed for 369 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over Houston Sterling.

1996

No. 25 Texas A&M had eight turnovers which helped Southwestern Louisiana to a 29-22 victory. The Ragin’ Cajuns returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns, including a game-winning 30-yard effort by Britt Jackson. Southwestern Louisiana’s Damon Mason came up with an interception at his own 13 with 31 seconds left. Moments later, fans rushed the field, hugging players and tearing down a goal post. Mason also returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown and Charles Johnson returned a fumble 17 yards for a score.

1991

Texas A&M’s Greg Hill rushed for 212 yards, an NCAA freshman debut record in leading the 20th-ranked Aggies to a 45-7 victory over LSU. Hill had 30 carries, scoring twice and redshirt freshman quarterback Jeff Granger threw a touchdown pass and ran for another. Hill broke the record of 207 by Baylor’s Walter Abercrombie set against A&M in 1978.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert