This Date in History: September 14

2013
Alabama’s AJ McCarron threw four touchdowns and Vinnie Sunseri returned an interception 73 yards for a touchdown to spur the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 49-42 victory over sixth-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. A&M’s Johnny Manziel threw for a school-record 464 yards and five touchdowns, but he threw a pair of costly interceptions. Manziel completed 28 of 39 and rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries. Mike Evans added seven catches for a school-record 279 yards and a touchdown. McCarron was 20-of-29 passing for 334 yards and T.J. Yeldon rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
2012
Navasota’s Kadarius Baker passed for 369 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over Houston Sterling.
1996
No. 25 Texas A&M had eight turnovers which helped Southwestern Louisiana to a 29-22 victory. The Ragin’ Cajuns returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns, including a game-winning 30-yard effort by Britt Jackson. Southwestern Louisiana’s Damon Mason came up with an interception at his own 13 with 31 seconds left. Moments later, fans rushed the field, hugging players and tearing down a goal post. Mason also returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown and Charles Johnson returned a fumble 17 yards for a score.
1991
Texas A&M’s Greg Hill rushed for 212 yards, an NCAA freshman debut record in leading the 20th-ranked Aggies to a 45-7 victory over LSU. Hill had 30 carries, scoring twice and redshirt freshman quarterback Jeff Granger threw a touchdown pass and ran for another. Hill broke the record of 207 by Baylor’s Walter Abercrombie set against A&M in 1978.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!