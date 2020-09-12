This date in history: September 13

SEPTEMBER 13
2002
A&M Consolidated David Nixon had 13 tackles, including a quarterback sack, in a 14-10 victory over top-ranked Austin Westlake.
1996
Bryan’s Leroy Conerway rushed for 212 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns in a 41-35 victory over Aldine MacArthur.
1991
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Ryan Schwab helped lead the Tigers to a 17-0 shutout of Bryan. Consol recovered three fumbles and had three sacks.
1986
LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Hodson and a ballhawking defense led the 14th-ranked Tigers to a 35-17 victory over seventh-ranked Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hodson completed 15 of 21 passes for 193 yards and touchdowns. A&M threw five interceptions, four of them by Kevin Murray.
1980
Georgia’s Herschel Walker rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Texas A&M. It was Walker’s first collegiate home game. The victory made the 12th-ranked Bulldogs 2-0 en route to the national championship that season.
