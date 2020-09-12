 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This date in history: September 13
0 comments

This date in history: September 13

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Vikings end disappointing season, 55-7

A&M Consolidated’s David Nixon is chased by Bryan’s Chester Filmore as he heads to the end zone after a fumble recovery in second-quarter action. Consol’s defense scored three touchdowns off turnovers in the game.

 Eagle photos/Butch Ireland

SEPTEMBER 13

2002

A&M Consolidated David Nixon had 13 tackles, including a quarterback sack, in a 14-10 victory over top-ranked Austin Westlake.

1996

Bryan’s Leroy Conerway rushed for 212 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns in a 41-35 victory over Aldine MacArthur.

1991

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Ryan Schwab helped lead the Tigers to a 17-0 shutout of Bryan. Consol recovered three fumbles and had three sacks.

1986

LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Hodson and a ballhawking defense led the 14th-ranked Tigers to a 35-17 victory over seventh-ranked Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Hodson completed 15 of 21 passes for 193 yards and touchdowns. A&M threw five interceptions, four of them by Kevin Murray.

1980

Georgia’s Herschel Walker rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Texas A&M. It was Walker’s first collegiate home game. The victory made the 12th-ranked Bulldogs 2-0 en route to the national championship that season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert