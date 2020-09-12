This Date in History: September 12

SEPTEMBER 12
2014
Caldwell’s Keyshawn Chambers rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 28-7 victory over Madisonville.
2008
Caldwell’s Nelson Scott rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns and added a 46-yard touchdown catch in a 52-12 victory over Waco Connally. Caldwell’s Randel Lister also rushed for 191 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
•
Franklin’s Ross Bishop rushed for 255 yards and scored twice in a 41-14 victory over Groveton.
2003
Normangee’s Desmond Mayes rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 26-21 loss to eighth-ranked Thrall.
•
Lexington’s Jordan Peterson rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and completed 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Smithville.
1997
Cameron’s Scott Cummings had three interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown in a 17-6 victory over Groesbeck. He also had a 20-yard touchdown catch.
1993
Cale Gundry threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD as 17th-ranked Oklahoma beat fifth-ranked Texas A&M 44-14.
OU intercepted five passes, recovered a fumble, blocked a punt and stopped A&M four straight times at the Sooner 1-yard line. The loss ended A&M’s 22-game regular-season winning streak and was A&M’s worst loss since a 52-15 setback at Oklahoma State in 1988.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!