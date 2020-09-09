This Date in History: September 10

SEPTEMBER 10
2010
A&M Consolidated running back Chris Nutall rushed 18 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-21 victory over Austin Westlake.
2004
A&M Consolidated’s Dustin Calhoun played a big part in a 21-13 victory over Austin Westlake. Calhoun had an interception and forced and recovered a fumble deep in his own territory. His 33-yard punt return led to a field goal, and he downed a Consol punt at Westlake’s 1-yard line.
•
Normangee running back Desmond Mays, who led Class A in rushing in 2003, rushed for 276 yards on 32 carries in a 21-7 victory over Somerville.
1999
A&M Consolidated held on for a 21-14 victory over Bryan in the Crosstown Showdown before 17,500 at Kyle Field. Cole Bridges, Julian Allen and Ross Gunnells scored for the Tigers with Gunnells’ TD in the fourth quarter being the game-winner.
•
Brazos Christian’s Joe Carter completed 20 of 26 passes for 314 yards and eight touchdowns in a 65-30 victory over The Woodlands Christian Academy. Carter also scored on a 72-yard kickoff return.
1994
The 16th-ranked Texas A&M football team rolled to a 36-14 victory over 15th-ranked Oklahoma before a sold-out crowd of 72,577 at Kyle Field, A&M’s first sellout for a nonconference game since 1978. A&M’s Corey Pullig completed 17 of 30 passes for two touchdowns as A&M won its 21st straight home game. A&M’s defense had three interceptions and three sacks in getting revenge for last year’s 44-14 loss to the Sooners that snapped a 22-game regular-season unbeaten streak.
1993
Bryan grabbed a 16-0 victory over A&M Consolidated in one of the biggest upsets in the Crosstown Showdown. Bryan had lost 14 of its last 15 games, while the Tigers were the state’s dominant team in Class 4A the previous four years with a 56-4 record, a state title and two state runner-up finishes. Bryan’s T.J. Grays rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and Bernard Walker added 99 yards on 21 carries.
•
Navasota, which won only two games the previous year, improved to 2-0 with a 35-28 victory over Hearne as Willie Carroll ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Detrick Boggess added 151 yards on 22 carries.
