This Date in History: September 1

SEPTEMBER 1
2006
Bryan upset eighth-ranked Cy-Falls 26-20 in the Bryan coaching debut of Bob Bellard, a former Viking quarterback. It was 100th victory for Bellard, who also coached at Sonora, Magnolia and San Angelo Central.
•
Leon, a two-touchdown underdog, defeated Kerens 20-17 in Keith Sitton’s debut as Leon head coach. The 37-year-old Sitton, who graduated from Leon in 1987, played for Mike Hedrick, who left in the offseason to return to his alma mater, Franklin.
2000
Madisonville’s David Underwood rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-7 victory over Fairfield. The University of Michigan pledge outgained Fairfield which had 184 total yards. Last year, a turf toe limited Underwood to 28 yards on 16 carries in Fairfield’s 26-7 victory.
•
Leon’s Jason Neyland rushed for 200 yards on 20 carries with a pair of touchdowns in a 44-21 victory over Kerens, which had beaten the Cougars the playoffs the last two seasons.
1984
The Texas A&M football team escaped with a 20-17 victory over UTEP as the Miners missed a tying 36-yard field goal with 1 minute, 45 seconds left, hitting the left upright.
“Overall, we were not very good, we were fortunate to win,” said third-year A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill who had lost his other openers. UTEP, coming off a 2-10 season, hadn’t won more than two games in a season since 1974.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!