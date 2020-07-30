This Date in History: July 31

JULY 31
2015
Madisonville’s Sam Bennett closed with a 4-under-par 67 to climb 10 spots and tie for second at the 89th Texas State Junior Championship at Horsehoe Bay. Bennett, who will be a sophomore at Madisonville, recovered from an opening-round 76 to finish with a 54-hole total of 216, tying Pearland’s Pryce Beshoory (71-73-72–216). Southlake Carroll’s Mason Greenberg won by nine shots at 207.
2012
Defensive end Christian LaCouture will not play his senior season at A&M Consolidated, choosing to transfer to Lincoln Southwest High School in Nebraska. LaCouture transferred from Odessa Permian to play for Consol last season after making an oral commitment as a sophomore to sign with Texas A&M. The four-star recruit backed off the A&M commitment after the Aggies changed coaching staffs, and he pledged to Nebraska last spring.
•
Michael Phelps broke the Olympic medals record with his 19th as the United States romped to a dominating win in 4x200-meter freestyle relay at the London Games. With 19 career medals spanning three Olympics, Phelps moved one ahead of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, who got her haul in 1956, 1960 and 1964.
•
The team of Gabrielle Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Alexandra Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber lived up to the hype, winning the first U.S. Olympic title in women’s gymnastics since 1996.
2011
Texas A&M has asked the NCAA to use a 17-year-old rules interpretation to keep the Longhorn Network from airing high school football games.
A&M wants the Longhorn Network classified as an institutional publication, according to documents obtained by CBSsports.com. A&M is citing bylaw 11.2.3.4, which would make the network an “athletics representative of the institution.” The 1994 interpretation was for print publications devoted to individual schools’ sports that included recruiting news.
•
The swimming world championships in Shanghai ended with a jolt when emerging Chinese star Sun Yang broke the oldest world record in the sport — Australian great Grant Hackett’s 10-year-old mark in the 1,500 meters. Sun finished in 14 minutes, 34.14 seconds, improving on Hackett’s mark of 14:34.56 set at the 2001 worlds. The American team claimed 29 swimming medals — 16 gold, five silver and eight bronze — in the meet to greatly improve upon its performance from two years ago in Rome.
•
Yani Tseng won the Women’s British Open for the second straight year, beating Brittany Lang by four strokes and becoming the youngest woman to capture a fifth major title. The 22-year-old top-ranked Taiwanese shot a 3-under 69 to finish at 16-under 272.
2007
All-Star Kevin Garnett was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to Boston for five players and two draft picks. The Celtics obtained the former MVP and 10-time All-Star from Minnesota for forwards Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes and Gerald Green, guard Sebastian Telfair and center Theo Ratliff and two first-round draft picks.
2005
Grant Hackett became the first swimmer to win four straight world titles in the same event, capturing another 1,500-meter freestyle. The Aussie stretched his own record for world championship medals to 17.
2000
Dorothy Delasin became the LPGA’s youngest winner in 25 years by beating Pat Hurst on the second extra hole to win the Giant Eagle LPGA Classic. The 19-year-old Delasin was the youngest winner on the tour since Amy Alcott took the Orange Blossom Classic at age 19 in 1975.
1994
Sergei Bubka set a world pole vault record for the 35th time in his career at a meet in Sestriere, Italy. Bubka soared 20 feet, 1 3/4 inches, adding a half-inch to his old mark set in Tokyo in 1992.
1993
Mike Aulby became the third player in PBA history to win a tournament by rolling a 300 game in the title game. Aulby beat David Ozio 300-279 in the Wichita Open.
1990
Nolan Ryan won his 300th game, reaching the milestone in his second try in the Texas Rangers’ 11-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
1983
Jan Stephenson beat JoAnne Carner and Patty Sheehan by one stroke to win the U.S. Women’s Open.
1963
The Cleveland Indians became the first American League club to hit four straight home runs and in unlikely fashion. No. 8 hitter Woody Held hit a two-out homer off Paul Foytack. Pitcher Pedro Ramos followed with his second homer of the game, and Tito Francona and Larry Brown’s first major league homers finished the string. Foytack is the only major league pitcher to give up four straight home runs.
1954
Joe Adcock hit four homers and a double to give the Milwaukee Braves a 15-7 victory over Brooklyn.
1934
Britain, led by Fred Perry and Bunny Austin, beat the United States 4-1 at Wimbledon to win the Davis Cup.
1932
France beat the United States 3-2 for its sixth consecutive Davis Cup championship.