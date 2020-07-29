JULY 30
2016
Ariya Jutanugarn sets a 54-hole scoring record at the Women’s British Open with a 16-under par 200.
2015
Texas A&M women’s assistant tennis coach Mark Weaver was promoted to head coach by athletic director Eric Hyman. Weaver, 42, replaced Howard Joffe, who resigned on June 30 after four years at A&M to take the same position at Texas. Weaver played for A&M from 1990 to 1994 under former coach David Kent. He served as a volunteer assistant for the women’s team under Bobby Kleinecke for six years, then as an assistant coach for Kleinecke for four years and an assistant coach during Joffe’s four years at A&M.
2013
Katie Ledecky crushed the world record in the 1,500 freestyle for her second gold medal at the world swimming championships in Barcelona, Spain. The 16-year-old American finished in 15:36.53 to beat the previous mark by more than 6 seconds — Kate Ziegler’s 15:42.54 in 2007.
2012
At the London Games, Missy Franklin won the women’s 100-meter backstroke. The 17-year-old American had a 13-minute break after taking the final qualifying spot in the 200 freestyle semifinals before swimming the backstroke final.
2004
Russia’s Yelena Isinbayeva broke the pole vault world record for the third time in five weeks, clearing 16 feet, 3/4 inches in London.
1996
The U.S. won the first Olympic softball gold medal, beating China 3-1 behind a controversial two-run homer from Dot Richardson.
1990
Arkansas announced its intention to leave the Southwest Conference for the Southeastern Conference and expected to play a league schedule by 1992. It was the second big move of the year after Penn State joined the Big Ten in May.
•
A&M Consolidated guard Roosevelt Moore and Texas A&M signee Artie Griffin from San Antonio Lee combined for 33 points to lead the South to a 135-115 victory over the North in the annual Texas High School Coaches Association’s All-Star Basketball Game at Texas Southern University.
1976
Bruce Jenner set the world record in the Olympic decathlon with 8,618 points, breaking Nikolai Avilov’s mark by 164 points.
