JULY 29
2013
Texas A&M redshirt freshman defensive tackle Polo Manukainiu was among three killed in a rollover crash in northern New Mexico, about 90 miles north of Albuquerque. The Aggies were to report for fall camp in six days. Incoming Utah recruit Gaius “Keio” Vaenuku and 13-year-old Andrew Uhatafe also were killed in the crash. “[Manukainiu] was a kid that seemed like he was larger than life,” said Euless Trinity assistant coach John Thompson, who coached him in high school. “But he never called attention to himself. He was a guy on campus that everybody knew and everybody liked.”
2012
Dana Vollmer of the U.S. sets a world record to win the 100-meter butterfly at the London Olympics. Vollmer hits the wall in 55.98 seconds to shave 0.08 off the mark set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
2008
Disgraced ex-NBA official Tim Donaghy admits he brought shame on his profession as a federal judge sentenced him to 15 months behind bars for a gambling scandal.
2005
Brenham, which won the Class 4A state softball title, placed pitcher Megan Winkelmann, catcher Tiffany Dahlquist, second baseman Katie Bush and outfielder Haley Long on The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley Softball Team. Others were Franklin pitcher Larissa Martin, first baseman Kayce Walker and utility player Sara DeStefano; Caldwell pitcher Brandi Crnkovic and outfielder Kelsey Spittler; Bryan shortstop Crystal Saenz and outfielder Reagan Towell; and A&M Consolidated third baseman Briana Bishop. Brenham’s Wade Wilson was the coach the year.
•
Texas A&M women’s golfer Ashley Knoll sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to beat Houston native Stephanie Godare and win the 84th Annual Texas Women’s State Amateur Championship. Knoll’s putt on 16 gave her a three-hole lead with only two holes left on the Slick Rock Golf Course at the Horseshoe Bay Resort.
2002
Lufkin quarterback Reggie McNeal led the North to a 31-24 victory in the Texas High School Football Coaches Association’s all-star football game at Rice Stadium. McNeal, a Texas A&M signee, threw for 235 yards and rushed for 44.
1996
Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds, while Carl Lewis leaps into history in Atlanta. Lewis’ long jump of 27 feet, 10¾ inches earns him his ninth gold medal, equaling the American mark held by swimmer Mark Spitz.
1992
The U.S. 400-meter freestyle relay team wins the gold medal, with Matt Biondi and Tom Jager becoming the first U.S. male swimmers to win golds in three Olympics.
1990
Beth Daniel shoots a 66 to overcome a 5-shot deficit and win the LPGA Championship — her first major title in 12 years on the tour. Daniel beats Rosie Jones by one stroke and pockets $150,000, the largest in LPGA Tour history.
1986
The U.S. Football League wins and loses in its lawsuit against the NFL. The jury finds the NFL violated antitrust laws, as the USFL claimed, but awards the USFL only $1 in damages.
1976
Bryan’s Curtis Dickey scored on a 2-yard run with 79 seconds left to give the North a 10-8 victory over the South in the Texas High School Coaches Association’s all-star football game at the Astrodome. Dickey had 63 yards on 18 carries in the game. Dickey followed the blocking of Spring Branch guard Ed Pustejovsky for many of his yards.
1967
Texas A&M’s Randy Matson threw the shot put 65 feet, 1 inch to win the gold medal at the Pan-American Games in Winnipeg, Canada.
1960
The first American Football League preseason game is played in Buffalo, N.Y. The Boston Patriots, led by quarterback Butch Songin, beat the Bills 28-7 before 16,474 fans at War Memorial Stadium.
1934
Paul Runyan beats Craig Wood on the 38th hole to win the PGA Championship at Park Country Club in Williamsville, N.Y.
