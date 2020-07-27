JULY 28
2016
Mirim Lee shot a 10-under 62 to match the Women’s British Open record and opened a three-stroke lead in the major championship at Woburn, England.
2009
Germany’s Paul Biedermann handed Michael Phelps his first major individual loss in four years, setting a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the world championships in Rome. Phelps, a body length behind, was sent to his first loss in a major international meet since Ian Crocker beat him in the final of the 100 butterfly at the 2005 world championships.
2000
Blaine Wilson won his fifth straight U.S. championship in St. Louis. He became the first gymnast to win five straight national titles since George Wheeler did it from 1937-41.
1995
Granbury hired Anderson-Shiro’s Jim Rowell as its new basketball coach. The Owls were 64-9 under the 34-year-old Rowell, including 38-1 in his first season, losing to eventual Class A champ Lipan in the semifinals in Anderson’s first trip to state in 20 years.
1994
On the night baseball players set an Aug. 12 strike date, Kenny Rogers of the Texas Rangers pitched a perfect game for a 4-0 victory over California.
1992
American Mike Barrowman set a world record in winning the 200-meter breaststroke, and Russian Evgueni Sadovyi became the Summer Olympics’ first triple gold medalist, also smashing a world record in the men’s 400-meter freestyle.
1991
Dennis Martinez pitched a perfect game as the Montreal Expos beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0.
1984
The Summer Olympics opened in Los Angeles with a record 140 nations competing. The Soviet Union boycotted and was joined by 13 Communist allies, including Cuba and East Germany.
1972
The American Basketball Association announced that San Diego would receive a franchise and the NBA’s Buffalo Braves relocated to San Diego and were renamed the San Diego Clippers.
1928
The Summer Olympics opened in Amsterdam and the Olympic flame was lit for the first time.
1913
The United States won its first Davis Cup since 1902 by beating Britain three matches to two.
