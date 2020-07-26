JULY 27
2015
The Arizona Cardinals hire Jen Welter to coach inside linebackers through their upcoming training camp and preseason. The Cardinals say Welter is believed to be the first woman to hold a coaching position of any kind in the NFL.
2012
State runner-up A&M Consolidated placed pitcher Riley Ferrell, second baseman Colby Turton and pitcher/outfielder Ford Moore on the 58th Annual Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Team. Bryan, which fell in the Region II finals to Consol, also placed pitcher Ty Culbreth on the first team. Ferrell, who signed with TCU, was 8-3 with a 1.60 earned run average and 105 strikeouts in 75 innings. Fellow senior Turton batted .392 with four home runs and 27 runs batted in. Moore, who signed with Sam Houston State was 10-1 as a pitcher with a 2.41 ERA, batting .374 with 12 extra-base hits and 22 RBIs. Culbreth went 9-2 with three saves and an 0.50 ERA for Bryan. He had 124 strikeouts in 84 innings.
2006
Floyd Landis’ Tour de France victory four days earlier is thrown into question when he tests positive for excessive testosterone.
2005
Grant Hackett emds one of the sport’s most enduring world records, eclipsing Ian Thorpe’s mark in the 800-meter freestyle. The 6-foot-6 Australian wins his second gold and third medal of swimming’s world championships with a time of 7:38.65, breaking the mark set four years earlier by his countryman.
2004
Bryan High School baseball coach Harry Francis was hired as Bryan High’s assistant athletic director, replacing Rick Page, who left last month to become athletic director for the Corpus Christi School District. Francis, who will remain as the school’s head baseball coach, was hired by first-year AD/football coach Marvin Sedberry.
2000
Former Texas A&M All-American Stacy Sykora was named the the 12-player U.S. Olympic women’s volleyball team. She is the team’s designated libero, a recently created defensive specialist used in international competition and making its Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Games.
1996
Canada’s Donovan Bailey sets the world record to win the 100 meters in 9.84 seconds at the Summer Olympics. The Atlanta Games are later marred by the Centennial Olympic Park bombing that kills Alice Hawthorne, wounds 111 others.
1993
Reggie Lewis, the 27-year-old Boston Celtics star who collapsed during a playoff game on April 29 from a heart ailment, dies after a light workout at the team’s practice facility at Brandeis University.
1990
Arkansas announced it would decide before the start of fall drills on Aug. 15 whether it would remain in the Southwest Conference or leave for the Southeastern Conference, though the Alabama Journal reported Arkansas and Florida State already had accepted invitations.
•
Texas A&M offensive lineman Richmond Webb, a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, signed a five-year contract for $3.8 million, which included a $1 million bonus.
1986
Bobby Hillin Jr., 22, becomes the youngest winner in the history of NASCAR stock car racing, surviving the Talladega 500 at Alabama International Motor Speedway.
•
Speedskater Bonnie Blair sets a U.S. Olympic Festival record for total medals won with 16 and total golds with 10 by taking two titles.
•
Greg Lemond becomes the first American to win the Tour de France. LeMond’s teammate, Bernard Hinault of France, finishes second.
