JULY 26
2018
Jordan Morris scores a tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the U.S. beats Jamaica 2-1 for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.
2017
Katie Ledecky’s bid to win six gold medals at the world swimming championships ends when she was beaten in the 200-meter 2freestyle by Italy’s Federica Pellegrini. Ledecky settles for the silver medal, tying for second with Australia’s Emma McKeon. The 28-year-old Pellegrini becomes the first swimmer in the history of the championship to capture seven medals in a single individual event.
2015
Christina Jones and Bill May of the U.S. win the first gold medal in new mixed duet technical synchronized swimming at the world championships in Kazan, Russia. The mixed duet is new to the world championships.
2013
Southlake Carroll quarterback Kenny Hill, who signed a football scholarship with Texas A&M, was a second-team pick on the Texas Sports Writer’s Association’s Class 5A all-state baseball team. Hill, son of former major league pitcher Ken Hill, batted .481 with six home runs with 39 RBIs. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Hill, who planned to play both sports at A&M, threw for 3,373 yards and 27 touchdowns the previous fall to be named the Class 5A player of the year. He also rushed for 1,430 yards with 33 TDs.
•
He Chong wins his record-tying third consecutive world title in the men’s 3-meter springboard at Barcelona, Spain, giving China its seventh gold medal in eight diving events. His victories in 2009, 2011, and 2013, matches Phillip Boggs’ record of three titles from 1973-78.
2011
Ross Rogers was inducted into the Texas High School Football Coaches Hall of Honor, following in the footsteps of his father, Gene, who is also in the Hall of Honor. The former Killeen High School was inducted in 1985. Ross Rogers was 103-48-2 at A&M Consolidated. He also coached at Hempstead, Waller, Giddings and Harker Heights. He retired in 2007, but returned to coach at Bryan.
2005
Greg Maddux records his 3,000th career strikeout against San Francisco, striking out Omar Vizquel in the third inning of a 3-2, 11-inning victory for the Giants.
1998
Three spectators are killed — the first fan deaths at a major race in the U.S. in more than a decade — and six are injured by flying debris from a one-car crash at the U.S. 500 at Michigan Speedway.
1996
American swimmer Amy Van Dyken wins the 50-meter freestyle to become Atlanta’s first quadruple gold medalist and the first U.S. woman to win four in a single Olympics.
1992
Miguel Indurain of Spain, the holder of the yellow jersey as overall leader for the final nine days, rides in the pack to clinch his second straight victory in the Tour de France.
1987
Stephen Roche of Ireland wins the Tour de France by 40 seconds over Spain’s Pedro Delgado. Jeannie Longo of France wins the women’s race, finishing 2:52 ahead of Italy’s Maria Canins.
1981
Pat Bradley shoots a record 279 total to win the U.S. Women’s Open. Kathy Whitworth, who finishes third, becomes the first million-dollar golfer in LPGA history.
1955
Doug Ford defeats Cary Middlecoff 4 and 3 in the final round to capture the PGA title.
1952
Bob Mathias wins his second Olympic decathlon in Helsinki, Finland.
1928
Gene Tunney beats Tom Heeney on a technical knockout in the 11th round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
1859
The first intercollegiate Regatta is held in Worcester, Mass., with Harvard beating Yale and Brown.
