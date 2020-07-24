JULY 25
2015
Maya Moore scored a record 30 points to lead the West to a 117-112 victory over the East in the WNBA All-Star Game. The league’s reigning MVP scored eight straight points in the final 2 minutes to turn a one-point deficit into a 113-106 advantage.
2013
The Arizona Cardinals placed former Texas A&M receiver Ryan Swope on the reserve/retired list because of concussion issues the day before the Cardinals opened training camp.
The reserve/retired list allows the Cardinals to maintain rights to Swope should he choose to return. He was timed at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and many considered him a steal as a sixth-round draft choice, though he had four concussions at A&M, the last against Louisiana Tech in October 2012.
2012
Triple jumper Voula Papachristou was kicked off Greece’s Olympic team by the Hellenic Olympic Committee for her comments on Twitter mocking African immigrants and expressing support for a far-right political party.
2011
The NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps voted unanimously to approve the terms of a deal to the end the 4½-month lockout. The final pact is for 10 years without an opt-out clause.
•
Taylor Hoagland hit a two-run home run, and Valerie Arioto and Megan Langenfeld hit RBI singles as the United States beat rival Japan 6-4 to win its fifth straight World Cup of Softball championship.
2010
Alberto Contador won the Tour de France for the third time in four years. Contador held off a next-to-last day challenge from Andy Schleck of Luxembourg, who finished second for a second consecutive year.
•
Jamie McMurray’s victory in the Brickyard 400 gave owner Chip Ganassi the first team triple crown in American auto racing, winning the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 in the same year. McMurray won the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, and Ganassi IndyCar series driver Dario Franchitti won the Indy 500 in May.
2007
Michael Rasmussen, the leader of the Tour de France, was removed from the race by his Rabobank team after winning the 16th stage. Rasmussen was sent home for violating team rules. The Danish cyclist missed random drug tests May 8 and June 28, saying he was in Mexico.
2005
Texas A&M sophomore Trey Todd birdied two of the last three holes to win the 77th West Texas Amateur Championship at Hillcrest Country Club. The Abilene native held off Jeff New of The Woodlands, who closed the 54-hole tournament with a 65 for a 6-under 210 total. Todd closed with a 70 to win at 208, capping the tournament with a birdie on the par-4 18th.
1982
Janet Anderson won the U.S. Women’s Open golf title for her first tournament victory.
1976
In Montreal, Edwin Moses of the United States set an Olympic record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 47.63 seconds.
1956
Jack Burke Jr. defeated Ted Kroll 3 and 2 in the final round to win the PGA Championship.
1941
Lefty Grove of the Boston Red Sox won his 300th and last game, beating the Cleveland Indians 10-6.
1902
Jim Jeffries knocked out Bob Fitzsimmons in the eighth round to retain the world heavyweight title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.