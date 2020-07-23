Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST TEXAS **NOAA HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND THAT THE GULF DEPRESSION HAS STRENGTHENED INTO TROPICAL STORM HANNA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR CHAMBERS * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL GALVESTON, COASTAL HARRIS, GALVESTON ISLAND AND BOLIVAR PENINSULA, INLAND BRAZORIA, INLAND GALVESTON, AND WHARTON - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BRAZORIA ISLANDS, COASTAL BRAZORIA, COASTAL JACKSON, COASTAL MATAGORDA, INLAND JACKSON, INLAND MATAGORDA, AND MATAGORDA ISLANDS * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 300 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GALVESTON TX OR ABOUT 330 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF MATAGORDA TX - 26.2N 91.4W - STORM INTENSITY 40 MPH - MOVEMENT WEST-NORTHWEST OR 285 DEGREES AT 7 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ THIS STORM CONTINUES TO SLOWLY STRENGTHEN, AND HAS NOW BECOME TROPICAL STORM HANNA. AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE TOWARDS THE TEXAS COAST. THE STORM WILL CONTINUE MOVING TO THE WEST-NORTHWEST THROUGH FRIDAY, BEFORE TAKING ON A MORE WESTERLY MOTION FOR A LANDFALL EXPECTED ALONG THE SOUTH TEXAS COASTLINE ON SATURDAY. LOCALLY, THIS SHOULD MAKE FOR A TREND TOWARDS LESS DIRECT WIND IMPACT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS. THE STRONGEST WINDS SHOULD REMAIN OVER THE GULF WATERS OFF OF MATAGORDA BAY, THOUGH SOME GUSTY WINDS MAY PUSH ONSHORE IN THE MATAGORDA BAY AREA. HOWEVER, THE PRIMARY THREATS OF HEAVY RAINS AND ELEVATED SEAS AND TIDES REMAIN. WIDESPREAD RAINS SHOULD BE FAIRLY MANAGEABLE FOR MOST OF THE AREA, BUT THERE IS CONTINUED POTENTIAL FOR TRAINING RAINFALL FROM AN OUTER BAND, WHICH CAN QUICKLY CREATE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. ADDITIONALLY, AT THE GULF COAST, PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS ALONG THE COAST - FOR EXAMPLE, HIGHWAY 87 ON THE BOLIVAR PENINSULA - MAY SEE SOME MINOR FLOODING ISSUES FROM ELEVATED TIDES AND SEAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE TEXAS GULF COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS INLAND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE MATAGORDA BAY AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LOCALIZED INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING MAINLY ALONG IMMEDIATE SHORELINES AND IN LOW-LYING SPOTS, OR IN AREAS FARTHER INLAND NEAR WHERE HIGHER SURGE WATERS MOVE ASHORE. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME OVERSPREAD WITH SURGE WATER. DRIVING CONDITIONS DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE SURGE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE BEACH EROSION. HEAVY SURF ALSO BREACHING DUNES, MAINLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG RIP CURRENTS. - MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE MATAGORDA BAY AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST TEXAS, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO COMPLETE ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. ENSURE YOU ARE IN A SAFE LOCATION BEFORE THE ONSET OF POSSIBLE FLOODING. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED. CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL, BUT BE AWARE OF YOUR RISK FOR DEADLY CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING IF YOUR CAR IS LEFT IDLING IN A GARAGE OR OTHER POORLY VENTILATED AREA. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. ENSURE YOU HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE WEATHER WARNINGS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX AROUND 4 AM CDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.