JULY 24
2016
Chris Froome celebrated his third Tour de France title in four years. The British rider finished safely at the back of the main pack during the final stage, arm-in-arm with his teammates during the mostly ceremonial final stage ending on the Champs-Elysees. Froome, who also won the Tour in 2013 and 2015, became the first rider to defend the title since Miguel Indurain won the last of his five straight in 1995. Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven consecutive titles for doping.
2014
Bryan’s Willy Amador, a Rice signee, was a first-team selection on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Baseball Team at utility player. The right-handed pitcher went 7-2 with an 0.54 earned run average, 100 strikeouts and 30 walks in 64 1/3 innings. He also batted .413 with 23 RBIs.
•
Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice received a two-game suspension from the NFL following his offseason arrest for domestic violence. The six-year veteran was arrested following a Feb. 15 altercation in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with then-fiancee Janay Palmer.
2011
Cadel Evans won the Tour de France, becoming the first Australian champion in cycling’s greatest race.
2010
Fourteen-year-old Jim Liu of Smithtown, New York, beat Justin Thomas of Goshen, Kentucky, 4 and 2 to become the youngest U.S. Junior Amateur champion. Liu, who turns 15 next month, is more than six months younger than Tiger Woods when he won the first of his three consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur titles in 1991.
2009
Ron Hornaday Jr. held off a late challenge from Mike Skinner to win the AAA Insurance 200, making him the first driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to win four consecutive races.
2008
Nancy Lieberman made a one-game appearance for the Detroit Shock after the 50-year-old Hall-of-Famer signed a seven-day contract earlier in the day. Lieberman finished with two assists and two turnovers, surpassing her own record as the oldest player in WNBA history. Lieberman held the record playing at age 39 in 1997 with the Phoenix Mercury.
2006
A&M Consolidated all-state kicker Matt Szymanski will graduate a year ahead of schedule and enroll early at Texas A&M. Aggie football coach Dennis Franchione announced that Szymanski will join the team for the fall semester and compete for the place-kicking position.
A&M officials believe Szymanski is the second player to graduate from high school a full year early and sign with an NCAA Division I-A football program, joining Southern California quarterback John David Booty. Szymanski committed to the Aggies before his junior season then earned all-state honors last year. He kicked without the aid of a tee to prepare for college, making 19 of 26 field goals with five of the misses coming from between 45 and 60 yards. In the state semifinals, Szymanski made a 61-yarder — the fifth-longest field goal in Texas high school history.
Szymanski, who will receive his diploma on Aug. 4, took six classes during summer school to graduate early.
2005
Lance Armstrong won his seventh consecutive Tour de France. All of the titles were stripped in 2012 for doping.
2000
Former Texas A&M sprinter Floyd Heard earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team by finishing second in the 200 meters (19.88 seconds) to Florida’s John Capel (19.85) at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
1998
Tour de France riders, angered by the drug scandal that has dominated the event, protested by delaying the start of racing for two hours. Armin Meier, a member of the Festina team who was kicked off the tour the previous week, admitted to a French radio station that he used a banned drug.
1976
John Naber of the United States became the first swimmer to break the 2-minute barrier in the 200-meter backstroke at the Olympics in Montreal.
•
Mac Wilkins of the United States set an Olympic record in the discus with a toss of 224 feet in Montreal.
1970
The International Lawn Tennis Association instituted the nine-point tiebreaker rule.
1967
Don January won a playoff by two strokes over Don Massengale to win the PGA Championship.
1960
Jay Hebert beat Jim Ferrier by one stroke to win the PGA Championship.
1931
Paavo Nurmi set the world record in the 2 mile in a track meet at Helsinki, Finland, with a time of 8 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
1908
John Hayes won the Olympic marathon in a record of 2 hours, 55 minutes, 18.4 seconds. Italian Dorando Pietri was the first athlete to enter the stadium but collapsed several times before being disqualified when officials helped him across the line.
1977
Hollis Stacy won the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship by two strokes over Nancy Lopez.
