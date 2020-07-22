JULY 23
2017
Jordan Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the British Open at Royal Birkdale for the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under-69.
2013
Bryan United’s Senior Girls softball team defeated Calhoun 5-3 to win the Texas East State championship in Seguin. Ashley Contreras threw a six-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Lauren Galvan had three hits to help the United’s 15- and 16-year-olds advanced to the Southwest Regional tournament.
•
The Bryan National 9- & 10-year-old softball team capped a perfect run through the Little League playoffs with a 14-2 victory over Huffman to claim the East Texas State softball championship in Seguin. National’s Jessica Adams struck out 13 and had two of her team’s 12 hits. Paige Odenbach had three hits, and Gabby Garcia had two hits, including a two-run homer and four RBIs. National won nine straight games to advance as far as it could in its age group.
2012
Penn State was punished for its role in the scandal involving former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. The NCAA imposed an unprecedented $60 million fine, a four-year ban from postseason play and a cut in the number of football scholarships it can award.
2009
Chicago White Sox left-hander Mark Buehrle pitched the 18th perfect game in major league history, a 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
2006
One month after missing the cut for the first time in a major, Tiger Woods became the first player since Tom Watson in 1982-83 to win consecutive British Open titles.
2004
Texas A&M’s compound trio of Amber Dawson, Amanda Raffaelli and Mary Zorn won the team gold medal for the United States at the fifth World University Archery Championship. A&M’s trio entered the single-elimination tournament ranked No. 1 and defeated No. 2 Mexico 23-15 in the championship final to defend the gold medal. The U.S. beat South Korea in the championship last year. The Aggies routed No. 4 Spain in the semifinals 25-10. No. 3 Italy defeated Spain 15-12 for the bronze medal.
2000
Tiger Woods, 24, became the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam with a record-breaking performance in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
1995
John Daly won the British Open at St. Andrews by four strokes in a four-hole playoff with Italy’s Costantino Rocca.
1989
Mark Calcavecchia won the British Open, defeating Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in a playoff.
•
Greg Lemond won his second Tour de France in the closest finish, edging Laurent Fignon by 8 seconds.
1976
The last NFL All-Star game was held and shortened when thunderstorms hit Chicago. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the All-Stars 24-0.
