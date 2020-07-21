JULY 22
2018
Francesco Molinari won the British Open for his first major title after emerging from a crowded pack including Tiger Woods in a wild final round at Carnoustie. Molinari shot a bogey-free, 2-under 69 to finish 8-under 276, becoming the first Italian to win a major championship.
2017
Branden Grace set a new standard for scoring in the majors with a 62 in the British Open at Royal Birkdale, the lowest score ever recorded in 442 major championships. Grace moved to 8 under for the round with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 17th, then wrapped up the record with a beautiful lag from behind the 18th green to 2 feet.
•
Maya Moore scored 23 points, and reigning league MVP Nneka Ogwumike added 22 points as the West outlasted the East 130-121 in the WNBA All-Star Game.
•
Clint Dempsey fed Jozy Altidore for the go-ahead goal, then scored on a free kick to match Landon Donovan’s American record with his 57th international goal to lead the United States over Costa Rica 2-0 and into the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship game.
2015
Connecticut Sun center Kelsey Bone, a former All-American at Texas A&M, was named as a reserve for the WNBA Eastern Conference All-Star team. Bone is the second Aggie selected to a WNBA All-Star game, joining Danielle Adams, who was selected in 2011 during her first season with San Antonio.
•
Former Texas A&M right-hander Daniel Mengden and 20-year-old catching prospect Jacob Nottingham were traded by the Houston Astros to Oakland for left-handed pitcher Scott Kazmir. Mengden was taken in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He has been used as both a starter and reliever in the minors. Pitching in Class A this season, Mengden was 6-2 with 3.46 ERA in 18 games.
2014
College Station catcher Baylor Rowlett and outfielder Ryan Johnson shared player of the year honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State baseball team. Rowlett, an Oklahoma State recruit, batted .445 with eight home runs and 51 runs batted in. Johnson, a TCU recruit, batted .380 with six homers and 50 RBIs as the two juniors led College Station to a state title in only its second year of varsity competition.
College Station junior second baseman Jaxxon Grisham also made the first team. Grisham batted .394 with 33 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.
Caldwell, which reached the regional semifinals, had designated hitter Blaine Suehs make the first team. The Louisiana-Lafayette signee batted .411 with 23 RBIs.
2013
Ryan Braun, the 2011 National League MVP, was suspended for the rest of the season and the postseason in the start of sanctions involving players reportedly tied to a Florida clinic accused of distributing performance-enhancing drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers star accepted the 65-game ban, 15 games more than the one he avoided last year when an arbitrator overturned his positive test.
2012
Bradley Wiggins became the first British cyclist to win the Tour de France by protecting the yellow jersey during the final processional ride into Paris. Fellow Briton and Sky teammate Christopher Froome finished second 3 minutes, 21 seconds behind.
•
Ernie Els won his fourth major championship in an astonishing finish, rallying to beat Adam Scott in the British Open when the Aussie bogeyed the last four holes. Els, who started the final round six shots behind, finished off a flawless back nine with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 68. Scott was four shots ahead with four holes to play.
2007
Padraig Harrington survived a calamitous finish in regulation and a tense putt for bogey on the final hole of a playoff to win the British Open over Sergio Garcia.
2001
David Duval shot a 4-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the British Open title for his first major championship. He finished at 10-under 274 for a three-stroke victory over Sweden’s Niclas Fasth.
1998
Jackie Joyner-Kersee ended her brilliant heptathlon career with a victory at the Goodwill Games for her fourth consecutive title at the event. Earlier, the 4x400-meter relay world record of 2 minutes, 54.29 seconds, set by the 1993 U.S. World Championship team, came crashing down. Michael Johnson, the anchor on that 1993 team, anchored this United States squad to a time of 2:54.20.
1996
Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey became the first weightlifter in Olympic history to win three gold medals as he claimed the 141-pound division by hoisting 413¼ pounds.
1995
Aggie Swim Club’s Brian Jones won the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Festival in Denver. The Bryan native had a personal-best time of 52.33 seconds.
1990
Nick Faldo won his second British Open crown in four years, defeating Payne Stewart and Mark McNulty by five strokes.
•
American Greg LeMond won his second straight Tour de France. LeMond, a three-time winner, did not win an individual stage in the 21-stage race. Italy’s Claudio Chiappucci, who was leading the race two days earlier, finished in second 2:16 behind.
1984
Kathy Whitworth became the all-time winner in professional golf tournaments by winning the Rochester Open. Whitworth, with 85 career wins, passed Sam Snead’s total of 84 PGA tournament victories.
•
Seve Ballesteros won the British Open with a four-round 276 at St. Andrews, breaking the course record set by Ken Nagle in 1960 by two strokes. Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer finished two strokes behind.
1973
Sue Berning won the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship for the third time with a five-stroke victory over Gloria Ahret.
1963
Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in 2 minutes, 10 seconds of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title. Liston took the title from Patterson with a first-round knockout in Chicago on Sept. 25, 1962.
1962
Gary Player of South Africa became the first non-resident of the U.S. to win the PGA Championship.
1921
Jim Barnes won the U.S. Open golf championship by edging Walter Hagen, Leo Diegel, Jock Hutchinson and Fred McLeod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.