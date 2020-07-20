JULY 21
2018
Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was traded from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Montreal Alouettes. Manziel was reunited with Mike Sherman, who was A&M’s coach during his 2011 redshirt season. The 25-year-old Manziel had not played in a regular season game since joining the Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League earlier that year. He had served as backup to starter Jeremiah Masoli.
2013
Jessica Adams led off with a home run and pitched a no-hitter to lead the Bryan National 9-10 all-star girls to a 2-0 victory over Seguin in the winners’ bracket final at the Texas East State Tournament. Adams struck out 10 and also scored the second National run on a single by Jacquelyn Adams in the third inning.
•
Phil Mickelson wins the British Open with a spectacular finish to take his first claret jug. Mickelson birdies four of the last six holes for a 5-under 66 to match the best round of the tournament.
2009
Texas A&M signee Dustin Harris returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and a fumble 95 yards for a score to lead the South to a 48-21 victory in the Texas High School Coaches Association’s 75th All-Star football game. Harris’ kickoff return broke an all-star game record that was set in 1963 by former A&M assistant coach Jim Helms. Helms, from San Benito, had a 94-yard return for a score. Harris’ fumble return of 95 yards beat the record of former Dallas Cowboy and Waco Robinson’s Jason Tucker, who had a game-winning, 93-yard return in 1994. Harris, who is from Livingston, was named the defensive most valuable player. Madisonville’s Chris Whaley, who signed for Texas, rushed for three touchdowns and was the offensive most valuable player award. Whaley had 14 carries for 52 yards.
2006
High school boys basketball coach Todd Law, who previously coached at St. Joseph High School and Mumford, was hired at North Zulch. Law graduated from Texas A&M in 1998. He coached for two years at St. Joseph (1996-98) while he attended A&M. He was an assistant at Conroe Covenant Christian and The Woodlands Christian from 1998-2001 before being named head boys basketball coach and athletic director at Mumford. Law was head coach at Class A Rising Star from 2002-2005, compiling a 75-26 record.
2002
Ernie Els squanders a three-stroke lead but outlasts Thomas Levet to win a four-man playoff that produces the first sudden-death finish in the 142-year history of the British Open.
1968
Arnold Palmer becomes the first PGA golfer to earn $1 million over his career despite losing by one stroke to Julius Boros in the PGA championship.
1963
Jack Nicklaus wins the PGA championship by two strokes over Dave Ragan to become the fourth golfer to win the three major United States titles.
