JULY 20
2018
Texas A&M sophomore golfer Amber Park won the 97th Texas Women’s State Amateur Championship at San Antonio Country Club, defeating Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy senior Julia Gregg 4-and-3 in the championship match.
2016
Andrew Daily, an A&M Consolidated graduate who served as an assistant coach at Consol and Navasota before spending the last two years at Hearne, was promoted to Hearne’s head football coach. Daily, then 33, was hired on an interim basis. Daily replaced Chip Baker, who resigned in early June to become an assistant coach at Class 6A Oak Ridge.
2014
Bryan Harvey won the Texas East State Little League Major Softball Tournament with a 2-1 seven-inning victory over Ingleside. Harvey, which had to come back through the losers’ bracket, scored on a passed ball in extra innings to advance to the Southwest Regionals.
•
Rory McIlroy completed a wire-to-wire victory in the British Open to capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam. McIlroy closed with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy, winner of the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 PGA Championship, joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players with three different majors at age 25 or younger.
2008
Padraig Harrington became the first European in more than a century to win golf’s oldest championship two years in a row. Harrington pulled away from mistake-prone Greg Norman and held off a late charge by Ian Poulter for a four-shot victory in the British Open.
2005
Texas A&M football coach Dennis Franchione was selected to coach the West squad in the 81st annual East-West Shrine Game, which was held Jan. 21, 2006, in San Antonio. Houston Nutt of the University of Arkansas was chosen to coach the East squad. This was the first East-West Shrine Game to be played outside of San Francisco since its inception in 1925.
2003
Ben Curtis, an unknown PGA Tour rookie in his first major championship, won the British Open. Despite four bogeys on the final seven holes, Curtis won by a single shot over Vijay Singh and Thomas Bjorn.
1858
Fans are charged for the first time to see a baseball game. Approximately 1,500 fans paid 50 cents to see the New York All-Stars beat Brooklyn 22-18 at Fashion Race Course on Long Island.
