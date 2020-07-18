JULY 19
2011
Former Texas A&M center Danielle Adams, playing for the San Antonio Silver Stars, was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game.
2009
Tom Watson missed a chance to become golf’s oldest major champion. The 59-year-old missed an 8-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the British Open, then lost a four-hole playoff by six shots to Stewart Cink.
•
Eighty-one-year-old Hershel McGriff became the oldest driver to take part in a national NASCAR series race, finishing 13th in a Camping World West Series event at Portland International Raceway.
2007
Madisonville’s Ruth Stiver, a former Texas All-American in rowing, claimed a bronze medal for the United States at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stiver and Jennifer Reck finished third in the women’s pair finals with a time of 7 minutes, 36.12 seconds. “It is the first international medal for me,” the 26-year-old Stiver said. “It’s a great honor to be here and to be racing. It was a really tight race, and we were happy to get third. Canada and Chile raced a great race, and Cuba was definitely pushing us.”
1990
Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, was sentenced to five months in prison and an additional three months in a halfway house for cheating on his taxes.
1980
The Summer Olympics opened in Moscow without the United States and 64 other boycotting countries.
