JULY 18
2014
Texas A&M redshirt freshman defensive back Victor Davis was arrested in his hometown of Rosenberg for allegedly shoplifting, according to the Rosenberg police department. Davis was shown alongside five other alleged shoplifters on a graphic posted on the Rosenberg police department’s Facebook page. Davis was a four-star recruit by ESPN from Rosenberg Terry and was second string behind cornerback Deshazor Everett on the depth chart released at the Southeastern Conference Media Days earlier in the month.
2010
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa shot a 1-under 71 for a seven-stroke victory at 16-under 272 in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Lee Westwood of England finished second.
2005
The United States softball team lost a tournament title game for the first time since 1997, falling 3-1 to Japan in the championship of the inaugural World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City. The Americans, which lost to Canada earlier in this tournament, lost to Australia 1-0 in the championship game of the 1997 Superball held in Ohio.
2000
Madisonville hired Greg Morgan as athletic director and head football coach to replace Jim Ledford, who left the Class 3A Mustangs for 5A Richardson Bernker. Morgan spent the last four seasons as athletic director and head football coach at 3A Shepherd. Morgan went 19-22 at Shepherd after taking over a 1-9 team.
1999
Jean Van de Velde’s triple bogey on the 72nd hole set the stage for Paul Lawrie to become the first Scotsman to win the British Open in his native land since Tommy Armour in 1931. Lawrie, 10 strokes behind when the final round began, won the four-hole playoff over Van de Velde and Justin Leonard, making birdies on the last two holes to complete the biggest comeback in a major.
•
David Cone dazzled the Montreal Expos, throwing the 14th perfect game in modern history to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-0 victory.
1995
Britain’s Jonathan Edwards broke the 10-year-old world triple jump record, leaping 59 feet in the Salamanca Provincial meet. Edwards topped the previous mark of 58-11½ set in 1985 by Willie Banks of the United States.
1993
Greg Norman shot a 64 on the final day to set a record at 13-under 267 to win the British Open by two strokes over defending champion Nick Faldo.
1987
New York’s Don Mattingly tied Dale Long’s 31-year-old major league record when he homered for the eighth consecutive game in the Yankees’ 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.
1975
The trial of Dave Forbes, the first pro athlete to be indicted for a crime committed during play, ended in a hung jury. Forbes, of the Boston Bruins, was indicted for excessive force used on an opponent. Forbes’ victim was Henry Boucha in a game on Jan. 4 against the North Stars at Minnesota. The prosecution decided not to seek a retrial.
1970
San Francisco’s Willie Mays collected his 3,000th career hit off Montreal’s Mike Wegener in the second inning of the Giants’ 10-1 victory at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
1951
Jersey Joe Walcott, at 37, became the oldest fighter to win the world heavyweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Ezzard Charles at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
1927
Ty Cobb of the Philadelphia Athletics doubled off the glove of Harry Heilmann for his 4,000th hit.
1896
James Foulis won the U.S. Men’s Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.