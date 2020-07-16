JULY 17
2015
District champion College Station led the way on The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team with pitcher Kyle Richardson, second baseman Jaxxon Grisham and outfielder Ryan Johnson making the squad.
The team included Rudder outfielder Brady Batten and utility player Jeramy Johnson, Bryan pitcher Landon Miner, Centerville seniors shortstop Cade Harris and designated hitter Jordan Cannon, Anderson-Shiro junior pitcher Dylan Bohnert and senior third baseman Brady Derrett, Burton senior first baseman Garrett Kunetka, Navasota senior outfielder Nick Gurka and Brenham senior catcher Ryan Newman.
Rudder’s Matt Harbin was the Coach of the Year.
2013
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was named Best Male College Athlete at the ESPYS in Los Angeles. Manziel was the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, while also becoming just the fifth player to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.
2012
Triple jumper Voula Papachristou was kicked off Greece’s Olympic team by the Hellenic Olympic Committee for her comments on Twitter mocking African immigrants and expressing support for a far-right political party.
2011
The NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team representatives voted unanimously to approve the terms of a deal to the end the 4½-month lockout. The final pact was for 10 years without an opt-out clause.
2006
Texas A&M men’s tennis coach Tim Cass resigned to become senior associate athletic director at his alma mater New Mexico. The 42-year-old Cass came to A&M in 1996 from New Mexico, where he was the Western Athletic Conference coach of the year five times. Cass coached the Aggies to a Big 12 Conference regular season championship (2000) and three Big 12 tournament titles (1998, 2000, 2001). Cass also was Big 12 coach of the year three times. He had a 196-84 record at A&M with the highest final ranking being No. 8 in 2001. The Aggies finished in the Top 20 all but once during Cass’ tenure.
1976
In Montreal, Edwin Moses of the United States set an Olympic record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 47.63 seconds.
1941
Lefty Grove of the Boston Red Sox won his 300th and last game, beating the Cleveland Indians 10-6.
