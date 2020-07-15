JULY 16
2012
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair and Ohio State coach Jim Foster headline the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2013. Ole Miss associate head coach Peggie Gillom-Granderson, a former A&M head coach, also will be inducted. Joining them are Jen Rizzotti, Annette Smith-Knight and Sue Wicks.
“That’s a heck of a class,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said. “As you get older, people get inducted who you have a connection with. Coaches like Jim and Gary have maintained a high quality of work at different schools.”
Roger Federer surpassed Pete Sampras to set the record for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. After winning Wimbledon, Federer is atop the rankings for the 287th time, one more than Sampras.
2011
A&M Consolidated lost to Houston Lamar 53-12 in the FOX Sports Southwest 7-on-7 State Championship semifinals. It was the Tigers’ best showing since reaching the quarterfinals in 2003.
2010
The NCAA denied Texas A&M’s appeal for a partial year of eligibility for Aggie senior basketball guard Derrick Roland.
Roland suffered a compound fracture of his lower right leg, breaking his tibia and fibula in a 73-64 loss against Washington in Seattle on Dec. 22. Roland had started all 12 games until the injury. Roland would have received a medical hardship if he had played in less than 30% of the team’s games. Tournaments count as one game.
2009
The World Series of Poker main event reached its final table as College Station resident Jordan Smith busted out in 10th place with a pocket pair of aces — the best starting hand in no-limit Texas Hold ’em. Smith, a 27-year-old former Blinn student, was eliminated when Darvin Moon, a 45-year-old self-employed logger from Oakland, Maryland, called his all-in bet on a board with an eight, two and four and flipped over pocket eights for a set. Smith won $896,730.
College Station’s Hannah Spacek finished third overall but won the running portion of the national Pitch, Hit and Run competition held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Spacek represented the Houston Astros in the competition, held in conjunction with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. She won the girls’ Sportsmanship Award while competing in the 11- and 12-year-old division.
2006
J.R. Todd became the first black driver to win an NHRA Top Fuel event, beating Tony Schumacher in the Mopar Mile-High Nationals.
1995
Annika Sorenstam of Sweden won the U.S. Women’s Open by one stroke over Meg Mallon for her first victory on the LPGA Tour.
1993
Nick Faldo tied the best single round in 122 years of the British Open with a course-record 63 for a one-stroke lead after the second round at Royal St. George’s.
1990
The College Station school board delayed a decision on whether to add a girls fastpitch softball team for the second time because of budget concerns. The board also made no decision on whether to eliminate the boys and girls gymnastics teams, which have had low participation numbers. Several supporters showed up at the board meeting in hopes of keeping the programs.
1947
Rocky Graziano scored a technical knockout with a barrage of 30 punches against Tony Zale in the sixth round to win the world middleweight boxing title. Held at Chicago Stadium, it was the largest grossing fight in history.
1920
Babe Ruth broke his own season record of 29 homers with his 30th as the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Browns 5-2. Ruth ended the season with 54 homers.
