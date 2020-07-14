JULY 15
2019
Texas A&M outfielder Zach DeLoach and Texas pitcher and Bryan graduate Kolby Kubichek were both selected to play in the Cape Cod All-Star game.
DeLoach was batting a league-leading .395 through 21 games for the Falmouth Commodores. He had five doubles, four home runs and 15 runs batted in.
Kubichek was 2-2 in six games with a 1.08 earned run average and 29 strikeouts over 25 innings for the Chatham Anglers.
2017
Cameron assistant football coach Chris Bennett was hired as Calvert’s head football coach and athletic director. Calvert posted a 12-1 record in 2016 under John Cherry, losing its only game to eventual state champion Richland Springs. Cherry left Calvert to take an assistant coaching position at Richland Springs.
2013
Johnny Manziel pled guilty to failing to identify himself to police after a fight outside a Northgate bar. The incident happened June 29, 2012. Manziel, standing next to his attorney Cam Reynolds, accepted a plea agreement. He was ordered to pay the maximum fine of $2,000, spend two days in jail and pay $232 in court costs.
A few days earlier Manziel left the 2013 Manning Passing Academy after missing meetings and practices because of illness, according to ESPN. The camp released a statement that said Manziel had met some of his obligations but was missing or late at others because he was feeling ill. The statement said that camp organizers and Manziel agreed it was “in everyone’s best interest” for the quarterback to return home with a day left on the schedule. Manziel said at the Southeastern Conference media days that he had overslept, adding that speculation he was too hungover “was absolutely untrue.” He said he’d learned from his mistakes this offseason, adding he hadn’t “done anything criminal this offseason.”
2010
Rory McIlroy, a 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, tied the single-round major championship record by shooting a 9-under 63 in the opening round of the British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Former A&M Consolidated center and Texas A&M signee Karla Gilbert had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead the South to a 61-58 win over the North in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-4A All-Star basketball game.
2007
The Philadelphia Phillies lost for the 10,000th time in franchise history, falling 10-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies, who began in 1883 as the Philadelphia Quakers and later were named the Blue Jays in the mid-1940s, fell to 8,810-10,000 all time.
2005
Michelle Wie missed a chance to play in the Masters when BYU junior Clay Ogden birdied four of the first five holes and never let up in handing the 15-year-old high school junior a 5-and-4 loss in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur Public Links. The loss ended Wie’s hopes of winning the men’s tournament, which would have allowed her to become the first woman to get an invitation to the Masters.
2000
Lennox Lewis stopped Francois Botha at 2:39 of the second round to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in London.
1990
First-year Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis Jr. added Georgetown guard David Edwards, who announced he’s transferring to A&M. Edwards will have three years of eligibility left after sitting out a season.
Betsy King overcame an 11-shot deficit over the final 33 holes to win her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open. Patty Sheehan blew an eight-shot lead over the final 23 holes.
1984
Hollis Stacy won her third U.S. Women’s Open golf title, beating Rosie Jones by one stroke.
1978
Jack Nicklaus shot a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.
1972
Lee Trevino won his second consecutive British Open title by beating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.
1967
Argentina’s Roberto DeVicenzo won the British Open by two strokes over defending champion Jack Nicklaus.
1961
Arnold Palmer shot a 284 at Royal Birkdale to win his first British Open title.
1912
Jim Thorpe won the decathlon at the Stockholm Olympics. At the closing ceremony, Sweden’s King Gustav proclaimed Thorpe the world’s greatest athlete.
