JULY 14
2017
Former Texas A&M defensive back Jordan Peterson was hired as the safeties coach at New Mexico. Peterson, who also was hired to assist with special teams, filled various coaching positions during his tenure at Fresno State from 2012-16. The former Lexington standout started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at A&M in 2010 and ‘11 following a four-year playing career with the Aggies.
2014
Hearne native Chip Baker was hired as Hearne’s new football coach and athletic director. Baker, who was an assistant coach in Conroe for 15 years, replaced Clinton Smith, who resigned to take an assistant coaching job at Burton. The Eagles had a 4-6 record and did not reach the playoffs in 2013 after posting a 7-5 mark the previous season, with a bi-district victory.
•
Former A&M Consolidated softball standout Jordan Bettiol signed to play with Texas Tech. Bettiol played two seasons at Nebraska and started in center field when the Cornhuskers advanced to the 2013 Women’s College World Series. She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore. Bettiol was selected as an NFCA High School first-team All-American after batting .594 as a senior for the Lady Tigers.
2013
Jordan Spieth became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 82 years. The 19-year-old outlasted David Hearn and Zach Johnson on the fifth hole of a playoff to win the John Deere Classic. He was the first teenager to win since Ralph Guldahl won the Santa Monica Open in 1931.
2009
The American League continued its dominance over the National League with a 4-3 win in the All-Star game. The AL improved to 12-0-1 since its 1996 loss — the longest unbeaten streak in All-Star history.
2005
In Oklahoma City, the United States was beaten in an international softball game for the first time since 2002, losing 2-1 to Canada in the inaugural World Cup of Softball. The U.S., which had won the gold medal in the three previous Olympics, had last lost an international game on July 4, 2002, 6-1 to Japan at the U.S. Cup.
2000
Texas A&M outfielder Daylon Holt, a third-round pick of the Oakland Athletics, said he was about $50,000 to $80,000 apart in negotiations with the club, but expected to sign and forgo his senior season at A&M. The A’s offered a signing bonus of $290,000 a few days after the draft. Holt rejected that and two more offers. A&M signee Kyle Pacus, a left-handed pitcher from Rosebud-Lott, said he expected to play for the Aggies after the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the 11th round and offered a $125,000 signing bonus.
1995
Ramon Martinez threw a no-hitter, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 7-0 victory over the Florida Marlins. Martinez retired 22 straight before walking Tommy Gregg in the eighth inning.
•
Bryan High shortstop Kevin Hodge, a Texas A&M signee, was a second-team Class 5A all-state pick by the Texas Sports Writers Association. He batted .366 with six doubles, three homers and 25 runs batted in.
1991
Meg Mallon shot a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Pat Bradley in the 46th U.S. Women’s Open. Mallon finished with a 1-under 283.
1985
The Baltimore Stars defeated the Oakland Invaders 28-24 to win the United States Football League championship.
1968
Hank Aaron hit his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.
1967
Eddie Mathews of the Astros hit his 500th home run off San Francisco’s Juan Marichal at Candlestick Park. Houston beat the Giants 8-6.
1951
Citation was the first horse to win $1 million in a career by taking the Hollywood Gold Cup by four lengths in Inglewood, Calif. Citation retired after the race with total earnings of $1,085,760. In 45 starts, Citation ran out of the money only once.
