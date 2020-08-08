This date in history: August 9

AUGUST 9
2016
Michael Phelps added to his Olympic record medal haul twice. He avenged his London 2012 loss to South African rival Chad le Clos with a 200-meter butterfly victory and his 20th career gold. Then, he anchored the 4x200 freestyle relay team for his 21st gold medal.
2012
The U.S. women’s soccer team won the Olympic gold medal, avenging one of its most painful defeats with a 2-1 victory over Japan. Carli Lloyd scored in the eighth and 54th minutes for the Americans, who lost to the Japanese in penalty kicks at last year’s World Cup final.
2010
No American player appeared in the top 10 of the men’s tennis computer rankings for the first time since rankings began in 1973. Andy Roddick dropped from No. 9 to No. 11 in the latest ATP rankings.
2009
Jennifer Song became the second woman to win two U.S. Golf Association championships in the same year, beating Jennifer Johnson 3 and 1 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur final at Old Warson. The 19-year-old Song, coming off her freshman year at Southern California, won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links in June. Pearl Sinn is the only other woman to win two USGA titles in a year, taking the 1988 Amateur and Public Links.
2007
Long-time swimming official and former Texas A&M swimmer Bob Stallings died in Indianapolis. Stallings was officiating at the Speedo Junior National Championships at the time. Stallings was a staple at A&M swimming & diving events and graduated from A&M in 1970. Stallings was a member of the swim team under Art Adamson and Pat Patterson. A semi-retired financial advisor, Stallings was also the treasurer of the local club team, the Aggie Swim Club.
Alexis Thompson became the youngest quarterfinalist in the 107-year history of the U.S. Women’s Amateur, beating fellow 12-year-old Pearl Jin 5 and 4 in the second round and Lizette Salas 5 and 4 in the third.
David Beckham made his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 72nd minute of the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 1-0 loss to D.C. United.
1999
Former A&M Consolidated all-stater Bryan Jones posted the third-fastest time in U.S. history in the 100-meter butterfly at the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships. Jones, who was going into his senior year at the University of Texas, posted a time of 52.90 seconds in the prelims, breaking the meet record of 53.06. He won the event in the night session in 53.05.
Bryan Harvey’s Senior Girls, the Texas Little League state champ, opened the Southern Regional Tournament in Jefferson, Kentucky, with a 3-2 victory over Davie American of North Carolina. Danielle Ramirez’s sixth-inning RBI single gave Harvey the victory. Robin Farris and Kimi Johnson also knocked in runs. Harvey outfielder Beverly Rowan added a run-saving catch in the top of the sixth. Lisa Gorzycki was the winning pitcher in relief of Johnson.
1992
The Summer Olympics ended with the Unified Team holding a 112-108 lead in medals over the United States, the closest race since America won 90-86 in 1964 at Tokyo.
1987
Larry Nelson sank a 6-foot putt in the first hole of a playoff to beat Lanny Wadkins in the PGA Championship.
1981
Nelson beat Fuzzy Zoeller by three strokes to take the PGA Championship.
1936
Jesse Owens became the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasted for 20 years.
