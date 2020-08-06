This Date in History: August 7

AUGUST 7
2015
Four Texas A&M swimmers combined to win the women’s 800-meter freestyle relay at the Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships at San Antonio’s Northside Swim Center. Sophomore Sarah Gibson, junior Meredith Oliver, junior Colleen Konetzke and senior Sarah Henry touched first in a time of 8 minutes, 6.07 seconds.
2014
Former Texas A&M golfer Ryan Palmer grabbed a share of the first-round lead at the PGA Championship with a 6-under 65 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. The 37-year-old Palmer tied Lee Westwood and Kevin Chappell. Palmer finished tied for fifth at 12-under, four shots back of Rory McEllroy.
2012
Former Texas A&M pitcher Brooks Raley made his major league debut for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres. Raley, a sixth-round pick in 2009, struck out the first batter he faced and lasted just four innings after allowing seven runs — all earned — on eight hits while striking out four batters and walking three.
2010
John Randle, a Mumford native and Hearne High star who eventually became the NFL’s career sacks leader among defensive tackles, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Dick LeBeau and Floyd Little. Randle, the former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks tackle, had 137.5 sacks in his 14 pro seasons, including a league-high 15.5 in 1997. He made six straight All-Pro teams (1993-98) and was chosen for seven Pro Bowls.
2007
San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record. Noticeably absent were commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron.
2006
Former Texas A&M tennis coach Steve Denton was hired as Texas A&M’s new men’s tennis coach. Denton replaced Tim Cass, who took the senior associate athletic director’s job at New Mexico, his alma mater. The 49-year-old Denton played collegiately from 1976 to 1979 at the University of Texas, where he was an All-American as a junior. He then teamed up with Kevin Curren to win the Southwest Conference doubles title as a senior. He had an 85-22 singles mark and was 72-18 in doubles while at Texas.
2004
Greg Maddux became the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.
1999
The Garland Cardinals defeated the Brazos Valley Seminoles 6-4 to advance to play East Cobb, Georgia, for the PONY League South Zone Tournament championship. The Seminoles, who were unbeaten entering the tournament, were paced by Kyle Nicholson, Bobby Bramhall, Ryan Maliska and Grady Norton.
•
Wade Boggs became the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, hitting a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland.
1989
Texas A&M first-year head football coach R.C. Slocum had his first fall practice. The group included only 12 signees from the February signing class because Slocum was hampered by an ongoing NCAA investigation. The best-known signee, Sweetwater defensive back Kenneth Norman, opted to sign with the Minnesota Twins and Fort Worth Eastern Hills linebacker Marcus Buckley failed to meet Proposition 48 entrance requirements, but will enroll as a student with plans to play next season. A&M did add former Cameron quarterback Paul Johnson who didn’t play last year after failing to meet Proposition 48 entrance requirements.
1983
Hal Sutton overcame three straight bogeys and edged Jack Nicklaus by one stroke to win the PGA championship.
