This date in history: August 6

AUGUST 6
2012
The College Station football program had its first fall practice, which was a walk-through session. College Station High School opened later that month.
2011
Bryan ISD superintendent Thomas Wallis said boys basketball coach John Reese will resign in two days. The 44-year-old Reese was 246-83 in 10 seasons. He won’t coach his son, J-Mychal Reese, who will be a senior. J-Mychal recently verbally committed to Texas A&M, fueling speculation that John Reese will be hired to complete the staff of first-year A&M head coach Billy Kennedy. Wallis said the A&M coaches were overseas and had not offered a job to Reese who eventually was hired.
2010
Tyson Gay upset the defending world and Olympic champion Usain Bolt in a race between the two fastest runners in history. Gay beat the Jamaican at the DN Galan meet in 9.84 seconds at the same stadium where Bolt last lost a race two years ago. Bolt finished second in 9.97.
2002
Baytown Lee’s Drew Tate and Fort Bend Elkins’ Chad Huffman shared quarterback honors on the Touchdown Club of Houston 2002 High School Preseason Football Team. Tate pledged to sign with Texas A&M. Other A&M pledges on the team were Klein Oak offensive lineman Kirk Elder, Klein Oak running back Derrick Brown and running back Chris Alexander and defensive lineman Jason Jack of Humble.
1999
Tony Gwynn went 4 for 5, singling in his first at-bat to become the 22nd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, as the San Diego Padres beat the Montreal Expos 12-10.
1994
Jeff Gordon won the Brickyard 400, the first stock car race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
1992
Carl Lewis led a U.S. sweep in the long jump in the Olympics with a mark of 28 feet, 5 1-2 inches on his first attempt. Mike Powell took the silver and Joe Greene the bronze. Bruce Baumgartner became the first American wrestler to win medals in three straight Olympics, taking the gold in the 286-pound freestyle division.
1978
John Mahaffey beat Tom Watson and Jerry Pate on the second hole of the sudden death playoff to win the PGA Championship.
1966
Muhammad Ali knocked out Brian London in the third round to retain his world heavyweight title.
