This date in history: August 5

AUGUST 5
2014
The San Antonio Spurs hired WNBA star Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, making her the first woman to join an NBA coaching staff.
College Station senior outfielder Ryan Johnson was added to the Under Armour All-America baseball game set for Aug. 16 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Johnson played in the game last season as one of only two underclassmen among the nation’s 38 best high school players.
2013
Alex Rodriguez was suspended through 2014 (211 games) and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera were banned 50 games apiece when Major League Baseball disciplined 13 players in a drug case — the most sweeping punishment since the Black Sox scandal nearly a century ago.
2012
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt claimed consecutive gold medals in the marquee track and field event at the Summer Games in London. Only about fifth-fastest of the eight runners to the halfway mark, Bolt erased that deficit and overtook a star-studded field to win the 100-meter dash final in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic record that lets him join Carl Lewis as the only men to win the event twice.
2007
Lorena Ochoa won the Women’s British Open — the first women’s professional tournament played at venerable St. Andrews — for her first major title.
1999
Mark McGwire became the 16th member of the 500-home run club, hitting two homers — Nos. 500 and 501 — in the St. Louis Cardinals’ loss to San Diego.
1991
Sergei Bubka became the first to clear 20 feet outdoors in the pole vault, breaking his own world record by a half-inch at the Galan track meet in Malmo, Sweden.
1954
The first election for the Boxing Hall of Fame is held. Twenty-four fighters are elected, with the most noteworthy from the modern era Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis and Henry Armstrong. Fifteen are selected from the pioneer era including John L. Sullivan, Gentleman Jim Corbett and Jack Johnson.
1936
Jesse Owens won his third of four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics, winning the 200-meter race in an Olympic-record 20.7 seconds.
1921
Radio station KDKA and announcer Harold Arlin provided the first broadcast of a major league game as the Pirates beat the Phillies 8-5 in Pittsburgh.