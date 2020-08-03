This Date in History: August 4

AUGUST 4
2017
Texas A&M freshman Katie Portz, junior Kritin Malone, freshman Karling Hemstreet and sophomore Claire Rasmus combined to win the 800-meter freestyle relay in 8 minutes, 6.06 seconds at the U.S. Open Swimming Championships in East Meadow, New York.
2016
Allen Academy interim athletic director Jason Jolly announced the school would not field a varsity football team for the season because of low numbers and safety reasons.
The Rams were scheduled to return to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). The school had been a member of the Texas Christian Athletic League since December 2010.
Texas A&M junior Bethany Galat and senior Sarah Gibson won titles at the U.S. Open Swimming Championships in Minneapolis. Galat earned her second victory in two nights by winning the 400 individual medley in 4 minutes, 38.66 seconds. She had previously won the 200 breaststroke. Gibson won the 100 butterfly (58.39) and also teamed up with sophomore Claire Rasmus, junior Caitlyn Moon and Galat to win the 800 freestyle relay (8:13.57).
2013
College Station resident Max Miller wiped out a three-stroke deficit in the final round to win the 86th Texas State Junior Championship at Horseshoe Bay. Miller shot a closing 1-under-par 70 on the 6,811-yard Ram Rock course to finish at 214 (72-72-70), two strokes better than Deer Park’s Jake McCrory (72-71-73) and Temple’s Andrew Paysse (72-69-77). Miller, a junior-to-be at A&M Consolidated who has pledged to Texas A&M, needed only three holes in the final round to grab a share of the lead. He went par-par-birdie, while Paysse and McCrory each went bogey-bogey-par.
2012
Texas A&M’s Breeja Larson became the first Aggie swimmer to earn an Olympic gold medal when the United States women won the 4x100-meter medley relay. Larson did not swim in the Olympic final for Team USA but earned her gold medal by helping the relay advance through the preliminary heats. With Larson swimming the breaststroke leg, the U.S. qualified fourth for the final in a time of 3 minutes, 58.88 seconds. A day later, the foursome of Missy Franklin, Rebecca Soni, Dana Vollmer and Allison Schmitt cruised to a win with a time of 3:52.05. Larson is the second Aggie swimmer to medal at the Olympic Games. At Beijing in 2008, Christine Marshall won a bronze medal with Team USA’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay.
Michael Phelps won another gold as the United States won the medley relay at the London Olympics. Phelps exited the sport at the time with a record 18 golds and 22 medals overall. At these games, he won four golds and two silvers. Phelps later returned for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
2007
Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees became the youngest player in major league history to hit 500 home runs with a first-inning homer in a 16-8 victory over Kansas City. Rodriguez’s homer came eight days after the slugger celebrated his 32nd birthday, eclipsing Jimmie Foxx (32 years, 338 days).
1996
The Atlanta Olympic Games ended with U.S. boxer David Reid’s stunning gold-medal knockout, and the women Dream Team’s romp over Brazil. Reid captured America’s only boxing gold, knocking down Cuban Alfredo Duvergel, while the U.S. women rolled to a 111-87 victory behind Lisa Leslie’s 29 points. A record 11,000 athletes from 197 countries made it the biggest Olympics in history to that point.
1985
Rod Carew of the California Angels got his 3,000th hit in a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins, his first major league team.
Tom Seaver, 40, became the 17th 300-game winner in major league history with a six-hitter — all singles — as the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-1.
1984
Carl Lewis won the 100-meter dash in 9.99 seconds at the Los Angeles Summer Games. US teammate Sam Graddy won the silver in 10.19 and Canada’s Ben Johnson earned the bronze with a time of 10.22.
1945
Byron Nelson won his 11th consecutive PGA Tour event, beating Herman Barron by four strokes. Nelson finished the year with a record for most tournament wins (18) in a season.